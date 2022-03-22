Next Level Solutions Announces Partnership with Relativity6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Solutions, a rapidly growing technology company, has announced a powerhouse partnership with industry classification provider, Relativity6. This new connection will provide a seamless integration between the Duck Creek Platform and Relativity6's AI powered NAICS industry classification product.

"Relativity 6 pushes the edge in innovative solutions by using the latest AI technology to power their industry detection product," said NLS Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Sawyer. "The ability to identify classification codes quickly and accurately is a necessity. We're excited to provide Duck Creek customers with the ability to utilize this cutting-edge technology on their platforms."

Chief Product Officer at Relativity6, Jonathan Ringvald, said of the partnership, "Next Level Solutions is known for Duck Creek expertise. Their deep product knowledge made them the partner we needed to integrate our solution with the DCT Platform. We look forward to bringing our NAICS industry classification technology to Duck Creek customers."

To learn more contact: matt.benton@nlsnow.com.

About Next Level Solutions: Next Level Solutions is a software services company providing high end solutions to the Property and Casualty market with a focus on Duck Creek Technology implementations. By dealing extensively with the P&C market, they help their clients harness the power of the Duck Creek Platform, allowing improved market potential, enhanced performance, and streamlined day-to-day operations. Through their industry expertise, deep product knowledge, and implementation experience, they have quickly become the premier choice of P&C carriers to meet their technology needs. Next Level Solutions is committed to delivering custom solutions and supporting those solutions every step of the way. To learn more, visit nlsnow.com.

About Relativity6: Industry classification is critical, so get industry classification right with Relativity6 AI. Gain the insights and confidence to straight through process and monitor risk with validated, industry-leading, AI-powered NAICS industry classifications and relevant b2b data. Seamless, fast, and transparent industry classification gives you the confidence to crank up the quantity while maintaining the quality of commercial submissions. Visit Relativity6.com to learn more.

