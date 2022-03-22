NACD REPORT HIGHLIGHTS TRENDS AND PRACTICES IN DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

Decades of Data and Insights Inform Key 2021–2022 Findings

NACD report offers a comprehensive perspective on director-pay practices based on data from 1,400 companies across 24 diverse industries and company-size categories.

Of all companies evaluated, 41 percent have three or more female directors, compared to 35 percent in 2020 and 20 percent in 2016.

Additional observations on new developments and trends in director compensation, board composition, board governance, and relevant issues, such as the pandemic operating environment, informed this year's findings.

WASHINGTON , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today released the 2021–2022 NACD Director Compensation Report, which presents key findings based on a robust analysis of director compensation trends and practices.

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors) (PRNewswire)

The annual report, produced in collaboration with leading compensation consultancy, Pearl Meyer, offers an in-depth analysis of nonemployee director compensation across 1,400 companies in varying size categories and spanning 24 industries.

"Directors today are operating in a complex environment that has required enduring agility and adaptability," said Peter Gleason, president, and CEO of NACD. "As companies navigate the challenges of an increasingly competitive talent market, the demands of managing post-pandemic workforce needs, and ongoing supply chain and economic concerns, boards will play a significant role in ensuring long-term resilience and profitability."

Key findings from the report are outlined below:

Operating Environment and Director Compensation

Total Direct Compensation (TDC) increased 3 percent.

Compensation Growth.

Equity Grant Practices.

Gender Diversity.

ESG Committees.

About NACD's 2021–2022 Director Compensation Report:

Data presented in the 2021–2022 Director Compensation Report was collected through a study of 1,400 companies across 24 industries that had filed a proxy statement or any other SEC filing containing director-compensation information for the fiscal year ending between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021. To download your copy, visit the 2021-2022 Director Compensation Report.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

Contact:

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

571-367-3688

Susan Oliver

soliver@nacdonline.org

703-216-4078

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors