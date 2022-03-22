"Loves It": Paris Hilton Joins the Cast of Hit Series Rainbow High™

Class is in Session and Paris is The New Headmistress

CHATSWORTH, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow High™, NPD's #1 Fashion Doll and #1 Doll of 2021 and two-time Toy Association Doll of the Year nominee, is thrilled to announce that entrepreneur and television personality, Paris Hilton, will be joining the cast of Rainbow High™ for four unforgettable episodes. The first highly-anticipated episode will air March 25 on YouTube. Paris will be introduced in animated form, portraying herself as the Headmistress of Pacific Coast High, marking the start of a collaboration inspired by the creativity and fashion that fuel both Paris and Rainbow High.

Paris Hilton Joins the Cast of Hit Series Rainbow High™ (PRNewswire)

As a long-time resident of Malibu with a notable background in delectable unscripted television, Paris makes herself right at home, taking on the role of Headmistress of Pacific Coast High, which in the series also doubles as the set of a hot reality TV show. In this extended episode and accompanying music video, Malibu Dreamin', Paris will grace the west coast fine arts school with expertise in all things fashion, fun and business. In her role, Paris will sport a sleek embellished blazer dress and will encourage the students to find inspiration, express themselves as well as divulge all the drama. Fans might even catch some of their favorite Paris catchphrases that have defined the decade, "that's hot!"

The collaboration's impact is rooted in the undeniable similarities between Rainbow High and Paris; both are distinguished by their daring fashion, unapologetic individuality and commitment to confidence and self-expression.

"I love the world of animation! Being a character is a really fun way to express myself. I relate to the Pacific Coast students' passion for all things bold, colorful, and fashion-forward. Rainbow High™ is the perfect brand to start with and it's an honor to be their Headmistress in this special feature of the hit series," said Paris Hilton.

The episode will feature Rainbow High characters that kids and families have grown to love and new characters from the latest Rainbow High line, Pacific Coast, including Finn Rosado, Bella Parker, Simone Summers, Harper Dune, Hali Capri, Margot De Perla, and Phaedra Westward. The full line of Rainbow High™ Pacific Coast dolls and must-have color change pool playset are available at Target, Walmart, and Amazon today. Fans can expect to see Paris in more episodes in the coming months, "loves it!"

"We are proud to announce this partnership with Paris, whose bold fashion and influence have inspired today's creative leaders. She takes chances just like MGA! We are excited to watch fans enjoy the new headmistress in town," says CEO & Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian.

Tune into the animated series, Rainbow High™, every other Friday on YouTube and check out the season that started it all, available for streaming on Netflix. #LETYOURTRUECOLORSSHINE

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

