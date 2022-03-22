Lite Coms Announces Production of New Family of GEO/LEO Terminals at Satellite 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms® LLC, (www.litecoms.com) a recognized world leader in advanced LEO, MEO and GEO Satellite Communications products announced this week at the Satellite 2022 show in Washington DC that their full Family of Flat Panel Satellite Terminals are in full production. The products which have been branded by customers as The Putter, Wedge and Cart are in booth 301 at the Washington Convention Center.

The new offerings utilize the highest performing Electronically Steerable Arrays (ESA) to yield the best on air performance. Lite Coms and its partners have designed the most advanced Antenna Control and GUI sub-system to give the best user experience of any flat panel product available.

"Our new Line of Constellation Agnostic Satellite Terminals are a true game changer for the customer community. Whether operating on LEO or GEO networks, our systems provide the users with the best combination of Throughput, SWaP and Simplicity", said Bob Jacobson, President and CEO of Lite Coms, LLC. "After over a year of testing and user field trials, we are excited to have put all three products into full production with our industry partners. We have successfully assembled the best, the highest performing and the most innovative team in the industry."

"As the market has come to expect from Lite Coms, The Putter, Wedge and Cart will survive in the harshest of environments, are the simplest to use, the most feature rich and require no pointing of the terminal", added Andrew Colaruotolo, VP of Operations and Programs at Lite Coms. "Lite Coms has set up a new manufacturing and engineering center in Victor, NY as the orders and backlog for these products certainly show the excitement for this capability in the field."

As with all Lite Coms products, the Putter, Wedge and Cart are the result of hundreds of hours of customer engagement which yields products which are designed by users for users. The Lite Link® GUI, common to all Lite Coms products controls all of the ESA products. Please stop by Boot 301 to see our product's features, including a live demonstration of Link Link ® GUI.

