Jones Waldo Attorneys Join Parsons Behle & Latimer in Mass

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Behle & Latimer (Parsons) is pleased to announce that a large group of Jones Waldo attorneys, across all practices, are joining Parsons within the coming weeks, including shareholders, associates and of counsel attorneys. Many have already accepted offers to join Parsons. Jones Waldo and Parsons anticipate additional Jones Waldo attorneys will accept offers in the coming days.

Parsons Behle & Latimer (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Behle & Latimer) (PRNewswire)

Parsons is pleased to welcome these individuals as well as the additional legal capabilities and talent they bring to the firm. This addition further strengthens Parsons competitive position as a dominant provider of legal services in the Intermountain West with offices in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Montana.

The incoming attorneys will join Parsons under the Parsons Behle & Latimer name, making Parsons one of the largest law firms in Utah and the Intermountain Region. Parsons also anticipates the addition of many professional staff, as Jones Waldo attorneys transition to Parsons.

This addition provides new and existing clients with expanded resources, greater bench strength and a larger geographic footprint as well as enhanced synergies across key practices, including antitrust; corporate M&A; energy; environmental; employment – ERISA; First Amendment; franchise law; government relations; healthcare; immigration; intellectual property; real estate; trusts and estates; and more. Further, this addition significantly deepens Parsons' nationally-recognized litigation bench.

Parsons' CEO and Chairperson Shawn C. Ferrin says, "With our shared views on client service, strategic growth, diversity and community, the addition of these well-respected attorneys is a natural fit. We look forward to offering all of our clients – old and new – broader and more enhanced practice capabilities to respond to their legal needs in today's evolving markets."

Jones Waldo Chairperson Liz Butler says, "The move to Parsons Behle & Latimer represents an exciting new chapter for me and many of my colleagues. Joining forces with the attorneys of Parsons Behle & Latimer will empower us to provide expanded legal services and a broader geographic footprint for our clients. We value Parsons' team-oriented culture, professionalism and the responsiveness for which they are known and look forward to continued growth with our clients in this new environment."

About Parsons Behle & Latimer

Established in Salt Lake City in 1882, Parsons Behle & Latimer's (Parsons) team of more than 175 attorneys delivers an in-depth range of experience to its clients in the following industries: agriculture; banking and financial services; construction; dental; energy; healthcare; manufacturing; mining; natural resources; oil and gas; real estate; resorts and recreation; and technology. One of Utah's largest law firms, Parsons subscribes to a progressive philosophy of legal service delivery and remains on the forefront of business and industry trends to help clients accelerate their business objectives. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Parsons has offices in Lehi, Utah; Boise and Idaho Falls, Id.; Helena and Missoula, Mont. and Reno, Nev. To learn more, visit www.parsonsbehle.com

Media contact:

Dana Robinson

Marketing and Communications Director

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Phone: 801.536.6647 Mobile: 801.541.4625

drobinson@parsonsbehle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parsons Behle & Latimer