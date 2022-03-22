Jones Soda Turns Labels into Action Videos in 3rd Augmented Reality Series

New Collection of Animated Labels Stars 15 Influencers Showcasing Their Talents

SEATTLE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has just released a new collection of augmented reality (AR) labels that turn into short action videos of daredevil athletes, edgy artists and other masters of their preferred crafts with a tap on a phone camera. The animated labels appear on 1.5 million bottles spanning five top-selling soda flavors, marking the brand's third AR series since launching last July.

Activated with a proprietary Jones Soda app, the new series spotlights influencers ranging from a professional slackliner with 2.1 million TikTok followers riveted by her aerial rope-walking escapades to a freestyle biker, professional scooter rider, jump-roping pro skater, semi-pro skateboarder, and trampoline athlete known for feats such as hitting a golf ball mid-jump. The collection also moves beyond extreme athletes to showcase a graffiti artist, music video director, landscape painter, champion women's soccer goalkeeper, middle-school martial arts competitor, and others pushing the envelope in their respective fields.

Jones' AR initiative builds on the distinctive brand personality the company has established over the last two decades in part by using black-and-white photographs submitted by consumers to create a constantly changing series of label visuals. Jones added video to the mix last year with an initial 15-label collection focusing primarily on action sports. A second AR series released several months later featured the animatronic fortune teller character Zoltar® reading humorous fortunes customized to incorporate Jones Soda messaging.

"Our labels have always been a vital part of the brand, so we're continually looking for new ways to use them as a canvas to engage and expand our fan base," said Bohb Blair, Chief Marketing Officer, Jones Soda. "Adding AR video is the right step at a time when people spend hours with creators on platforms like TikTok. It's fun, it shows more of our consumers' passions, and by partnering with these incredible individuals we get to bring the Jones experience to their communities by bringing them into the Jones app to view the videos, see our products, check out our photo gallery, and submit photos or videos of their own. It's the perfect way for us to work with Jones fans to meet their fans."

Jones beverages with the new AR labels arrived on store shelves in the U.S. and Canada this month.

About Jones Soda Co.

