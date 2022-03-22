INMARSAT AND ORBIT EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JET CONNEX COMPATIBLE INFLIGHT BROADBAND TERMINAL FOR BUSINESS AVIATION With record demand for premium business aviation connectivity, the compact tail-mount terminal is progressing towards type approval on Inmarsat's Ka-band satellite network

NETANYA, Israel, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business aviation market will have access to a new compact and lightweight terminal for Inmarsat's market-leading Jet ConneX (JX) inflight broadband solution from early next year, after the company expanded its partnership with Orbit Communication Systems, a leading provider of airborne communication solutions.

Inmarsat Orbit JX Terminal (PRNewswire)

Orbit's AirTRx30 terminal is progressing towards type approval on Inmarsat's global Ka-band satellite network, which powers JX. The advanced system is compatible with a wide range of business jets, from super mid-size to large cabin platforms, and includes only two Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), consisting of a modem manager (MODMAN) and tail-mounted antenna. The simplified architecture is optimised for efficient installation and weight savings, which in turn also helps to reduce its environmental impact.

The AirTRX30 builds on patented Orbit aperture designs that are already used by Inmarsat's government customers and will also be compatible with upcoming Ka-band satellites that are being launched over the next few years as part of Inmarsat's ground-breaking technology roadmap.

Kai Tang, Inmarsat's Head of Business Aviation, said: "Inmarsat has a successful track record of working with Orbit in the government market. We are delighted to build on this strong foundation and expand our partnership into business aviation. Inmarsat's Jet ConneX is already established as the gold standard of inflight broadband in business aviation, with more than 1,100 customers across the world. With demand for aircraft and the premium connectivity that supports those operators at historical highs, Inmarsat is excited to expand our partner ecosystem for Jet ConneX with world-class manufacturers such as Orbit."

Tuomo Rutanen, VP Sales and Business Development, Orbit Communication Systems, said: "We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Inmarsat and provide its Jet ConneX customers with a future-proof solution that can be used throughout the life of their aircraft. The open architecture and interfaces of our AirTRx30 terminal allow easy integration, ensuring flexibility and adaptability to passenger needs, which we know is more important than ever. Inmarsat's relentless focus on innovation is fully aligned with our own, and we look forward to working together in the business aviation market."

Orbit is currently working with OEMs, service providers and after-market partners to set-up distribution, certification, installation and customer support capabilities for the AirTRx30 globally. The company's commitment to quality is driven by its ISO9001, AS9100, AS6500 and various other certifications as well as a long legacy in designing and delivering qualified and proven solutions for extreme aeronautical, military and climate conditions. The AirTRx30 will be manufactured at Orbit's U.S. facility in Deerfield Beach, Florida and DO-160G qualified terminals will begin shipping in Q1 2023 or earlier.

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram .

ABOUT ORBIT

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770321/Orbit_Communication_Systems_Ltd.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605846/Orbit_Communication_Systems_Logo.jpg

Orbit Communication Systems (PRNewsfoto/Orbit Communication Systems Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd