Holi celebrations make a splash at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through March 31, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® supporters are encouraged to tap into their creativity and embrace their inner artist through a new virtual campaign "Spring Into Holi, Splash Into Color" that celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors marking new beginnings and the arrival of spring.

Divya and Amrith, parents of St. Jude patient Avyan, celebrate Holi. (PRNewswire)

Family-friendly Holi events spotlight the many cultures celebrated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online participants can produce watercolor art and create vivid digital photographs reflective of the cheerful and brightly colored halls at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The goal is to raise awareness and support for kids with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

One young man celebrating new beginnings is St. Jude patient Avyan . When a CT scan revealed a cancerous tumor in his brain, Avyan's doctor referred him to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where he received chemotherapy and a special radiation therapy. Today, Avyan's scans show no more evidence of cancer and he is getting ready to celebrate Holi at home with his family – as well as during a special St. Jude party online.

On March 18, St. Jude launched its Holi observance with a virtual photo booth allowing visitors to take selfies, choose special backgrounds and decorate the photos with frames inspired by St. Jude patient art. There is also an option to turn selfies into a multi-photo digital file for an added touch of fun.

Another offering is "Splash into Color", an art workshop on Facebook on Tuesday, March 29, where artist Ericka Troyer from The Imagination Spot will show Avyan and attendees how to create a unique and colorful elephant with a watercolor gel crayon medium. At St. Jude, the elephant's connotations of long life, family and memory hold special meaning for patients battling life-threatening diseases. Elephants are featured often in St. Jude patient art and around patient housing facilities, such as St. Jude Target House.

Participants in the photo booth activity and the Facebook paint party are encouraged to share their images and experiences on social media using the hashtag #SplashIntoColor.

This Holi celebration presents an opportunity to share the global impact of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Its work is central to the ongoing six-year $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that triples its global investments to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.

"We're grateful for organizations like St. Jude that help kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases," Jasmine Wall, founder of The Imagination Spot. "Spring Into Holi, Splash Into Color is a wonderful way for people to enjoy Holi and expand their knowledge of Hindu culture, all while helping families find a home away from home at St. Jude by celebrating cherished cultural traditions."

To join the festivities, visit: https://www.stjude.org/get-involved/other-ways/holi-festival-of-colors.html

St. Jude patient Avyan and his parents (PRNewswire)

St. Jude patient Avyan, celebrates Holi. (PRNewswire)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

