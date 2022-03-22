Galileo Launches First Fully Bilingual Health Care Platform Delivering 24/7 Primary and Multi-Specialty Care

53 Million U.S. Spanish Speakers Can Now Connect 24/7 With a Bilingual, Bicultural Health Provider Within Minutes via Text, Video, or Phone

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo , a modern medical group designed to improve the quality and affordability of care for diverse and complex populations, today announced it is the first provider to offer an end-to-end 24/7 Spanish-language health care experience to patients, served by bilingual, bicultural clinicians delivering primary and multi-specialty care.

Galileo's dedicated Spanish-speaking clinicians and platform are now available nationwide via text, video, or phone, day or night, to address patient needs with no appointment necessary. In addition to its virtual care services, Galileo also offers bilingual and bicultural home and community-based care.

Access to equitable care in Spanish is imperative to improve U.S. health outcomes and tackle health inequities. There are 53 million Spanish speakers in the U.S., which is projected to become the largest Spanish-speaking country in the world by 2050.1

Galileo's ability to improve health outcomes in broad and diverse populations has captured the attention of the nation's top value-focused health insurers and employers that are now leveraging Galileo as their digital-first provider for comprehensive primary and multi-specialty care.

"The traditional care model unfortunately leaves many populations behind – particularly those from underserved communities," said Thomas Lee, MD, founder and CEO of Galileo. "By removing language and access barriers to quality, multi-specialty providers, we are starting to close that gap and build toward a more equitable, reliable and affordable health care system."

Galileo's Spanish-language offering stems from its commitment to provide equitable health care to all, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Galileo's clinical team come from top institutions across the US and represents the diverse population it serves (e.g., 50% of the team is non-white compared with 28% nationally).2

By providing urgent, behavioral, primary, and complex chronic specialty care in a single care platform, Galileo delivers faster and more-accurate diagnosis and treatment, resulting in lower care costs and better outcomes.

Galileo's bilingual and bicultural care is available nationwide, and the Galileo app is free to download from the Apple Store or Google Play store .

About Galileo

Galileo is a modern medical group operating across all 50 states, designed to improve the quality and affordability of care for diverse and complex populations. Partnering with value-focused health plans and employers, Galileo operates across digital, home-based, and community-based environments to meet the needs of populations large and small. Founded by Thomas Lee, MD, the Harvard-trained physician and pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates, Galileo represents the collaborative work of leaders from health care, technology, and human-centered design. For more information, visit Galileo.io , and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

