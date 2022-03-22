Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes

Families Can Enter to Win $4,500 Towards a Brand-New Family Fridge and more!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown that you're three times more likely to reach for healthier foods if they're organized and visible in the fridge. To help families achieve a healthier lifestyle while staying organized, Eggland's Best has partnered with The Home Edit to launch the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes. Now through April 15, fans can enter to win the Grand Prize of $4,500 towards a brand-new family fridge, a virtual consultation with organizers from The Home Edit team and Dalina Soto, RDN, a year supply of Eggland's Best eggs and more!

"Because our mission at The Home Edit is to help people achieve their organizational goals in a fun and unique way, we are thrilled to be working with Eggland's Best to merge our efforts with theirs," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit. "Eggland's Best eggs are a staple in our homes because we love that they provide superior nutrition and stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. We are looking forward to encouraging other families to lead healthier lives by sharing the message that they, too, can have a fridge that is both nutritious and organized."

Eggland's Best has also teamed up with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Dalina Soto, to provide tips on how families can work toward improving their wellness, along with delicious and nutritious make-ahead recipes.

"Keeping wholesome foods like Eggland's Best eggs at eye-level in the fridge is one of the simplest ways for families to reach for more nutritious options," said Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "With more than double the Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, I always recommend Eggland's Best eggs as they help my family to maintain a balanced diet. I am so excited to be working with Eggland's Best to encourage families to keep their fridges stocked with wholesome, nutrient-dense food."

"Eggland's Best is committed to encouraging families to create better eating habits, which is why we're excited to be teaming up with The Home Edit to inspire families to eat more nutritious foods like Eggland's Best eggs while keeping the fridge organized," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud to provide the only egg with superior taste, nutrition, and freshness compared to ordinary eggs to help families improve their health and wellness."

Eggland's Best eggs are a key, delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

To access all of these offerings and more, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and a business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling for a specific and signature look that is now known across the globe. Since the company's inception, the business has grown into over 9 markets spanning the United States. Clea and Joanna are also the authors of two New York Times' bestselling books, The Home Edit and The Home Edit Life; are the stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and have a line of organizational products sold in over 15 countries.

