Clearwater Analytics Announces Partnership with Flyer Financial Technologies

BOISE, Idaho, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Flyer Financial Technologies, a cloud-based portfolio management and order management system provider, to help Clearwater's asset management clients and prospects build a comprehensive front-to-back office platform.

This partnership will provide joint clients of FlyerFT and Clearwater with the benefit of FlyerFT's cloud-based portfolio management, order management, and allocation tools, paired with Clearwater's daily reconciliation, accounting book of record, client reporting, and additional accounting tools. The result of this partnership will deliver a unified, end-to-end experience – offering unprecedented economies of scale by harnessing the leading technologies of FlyerFT and Clearwater.

"We are excited to welcome Flyer to our growing partner ecosystem. FlyerFT and Clearwater represents a solid partnership, built around product and philosophical alignment towards delivering best-in-breed solutions to asset managers who previously may not be able to access such technology. It expands our already strong value proposition for RIAs and other managers of all sizes, and allows our clients, both present and future, a solution set that is SaaS native and exceeds what is currently available to many managers in the space," said Alex Strekel, Director of Asset Management Sales at Clearwater Analytics.



FlyerFT's Co-Pilot platform solves asset and wealth management firms' toughest trading workflows. As an all-in-one investment implementation solution, Co-Pilot automates the trade lifecycle with a robust portfolio and order management system, which is fully integrated with the extensive Flyer Trading Network (FTN). The Co-Pilot platform centralizes end-to-end trade order creation, order management, and execution management through direct FIX connectivity to custodians and brokers, which automates order blocking, fast order transmission, real-time allocations, and full end-of-day processing.

"We are excited to enter this partnership, as we have several mutual clients with Clearwater already, and this provides a key enhancement to help managers easily utilize a proven platform where both firms are invested in their success," said Rusty Sommer, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Flyer. "This opens up best-in-class solutioning to firms who previously may have felt restricted to a single vendor model due to cost or other concerns."

Flyer Financial Technologies (Flyer FT) builds cutting-edge technology that solves asset and wealth management firms' toughest trading workflows. As a leading cloud-based FinTech provider, FlyerFT serves wealth managers, asset managers, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, TAMPs and other technology service providers. The platform includes Co-Pilot, a multi-asset trading platform, and Flyer Trading Network, an order and trade routing network with direct FIX connectivity. Co-Pilot and FTN enables advisors, portfolio managers, and traders the freedom to focus on performance at each stage of the trading lifecycle, from portfolio construction to trade execution. For more information, visit https://flyerft.com/.

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

