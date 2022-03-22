Certified Piedmontese continues to give back to communities

The Piedmontese beef company aims to exceed $215,000 in donations in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese, America's largest producer and distributor of Piedmontese beef, continues to give back through donations and support to the communities their operations and employees are involved.

Since the company's founding, Certified Piedmontese has actively granted support through donations and sponsorships to organizations beyond the beef, agriculture, and food industry. "Our communities have faced much adversity and hardship the last couple of years. Whether it is a monetary donation or a beef donation, we want to help others in need," said John Kalogeras, Community Relations Coordinator at Certified Piedmontese.

"We receive many requests and donate to as many as we can. We invest time, effort, and resources into organizations dedicated to supporting the community, including food banks, youth empowerment and sports, healthcare, the arts, religion, the environment, education entities, and many others. We are honored to contribute to so many wonderful groups and organizations that help so many in our communities. Ours is a small part compared to the countless volunteers that help so many. They are the real heroes."

The company's founder and ownership, the Peed family, believes that the gifts they were given came from God and strives to live as stewards of those gifts by sharing their time, talent, and treasure. Reflecting the founding family's beliefs, Certified Piedmontese places a high value on community outreach and stewardship, having a steadfast commitment to shoulder the responsibility to give back.

Charities Certified Piedmontese has supported in the cattle and beef industry include the Nebraska Cattlemen and Pheasants Forever. Some, like Team Jack Foundation, Heartland Cancer Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Foundation, fight on the frontlines against diseases to find a cure and new hope. Others, like the Kids and Dreams Foundation and the Food Bank of the Heartland have pledged themselves to providing social support and food distributions to individuals and families in need.

Certified Piedmontese donated over $215,000 to local, state, and national organizations in 2021 and continues their giving journey in 2022. "Certified Piedmontese has donated over $60,000 to various charities for good causes in 2022," said John. "We are on pace to exceed the previous year and will continue our commitment to helping those in need as much and as often as possible. Encouraging health and fulfillment is our company's core principle, and I believe we are blessed to be able to help others."

Amplify goodwill to support charities and foundations working towards a better tomorrow. Certified Piedmontese is always open to requests for sponsorship and donations to support the community.

