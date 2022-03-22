BUSINESS OF HOME JOINS RECURRENT

Alongside Domino and Lonny, the professional-focused design publication uniquely positions Recurrent as the leader in Home Design category

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Ventures announced today that it has acquired Business of Home, the leading resource for interior design and home furnishings industry professionals.

This is the first B2B digital media brand to join Recurrent's portfolio. Since its founding in 2009 by Julia Noran Johnston, Business of Home has become known for its high-quality editorial content for industry professionals, and for hosting the premier design industry event, Future of Home. Noran Johnston will continue to oversee the day-to-day at Business of Home alongside Editor in Chief, Kaitlin Petersen. Together, they have significantly grown the publication's reach in recent years, and will work closely with Recurrent to continue to expand readership and further the brand's authority in the Home category.

The combination of Business of Home, Domino, and Lonny, in addition to culinary titles such as Saveur and JancisRobinson.com, represents a unique and compelling value proposition for advertising partners and home enthusiasts at every level. Business of Home's emphasis on sustainability in both its editorial coverage and the operations of its events aligns with Recurrent's view of guiding industry professionals and consumers toward creating homes that keep the planet in mind.

"Business of Home is so well respected and beloved among design professionals, which makes it the perfect complement to what we're already doing in design," says Recurrent CEO, Lance Johnson. "The work Business of Home produces, their diversified monetization model, and their incredible team makes them the perfect addition to Recurrent. The company's successful events business will also yield best practices that we can implement as we grow that revenue stream across Recurrent. Additionally, their approach to sustainability perfectly aligns with ours and we're ecstatic to have Julia to help advise and implement our company-wide sustainability initiatives. The more we've spoken with Business of Home's staff, the more enthused we are about this acquisition and the opportunity ahead of us."

"After 13 years, I was thinking about what Business of Home's next chapter should look like. When Recurrent acquired Domino last year, we started talking about the potential for collaboration," says Noran Johnston. "My team and I have built a strong business with an engaged and invested community of industry readers, and we're excited to have a partner that can help us take it to the next level. We're looking forward to being part of what Recurrent is building—both what's in store for Business of Home and for the opportunity to work alongside Domino, Lonny, and the rest of the Recurrent portfolio."

Noran Johnston will now be the Head of Business of Home, and all Business of Home employees will join Recurrent. Among other initiatives, Business of Home hopes to grow its editorial team and expand its signature event, Future of Home, into a national event series.

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is an innovative digital media company that empowers brands to grow and connect with consumers in a way that is enjoyable, sustainable, inspiring, and profitable—while maintaining editorial integrity. Its best-in-class brands like Domino, Donut Media, The Drive, Field & Stream, Lonny, MEL, Popular Science, Saveur, and JancisRobinson.com engage a combined audience of more than 60 million monthly unique visitors. Initially founded in late 2018 with the acquisition of The Drive, the portfolio rapidly expanded under the ownership and backing of North Equity LLC to include 20 digital media brands across automotive, home, lifestyle, military, outdoor, science, and tech verticals.

ABOUT BUSINESS OF HOME

Established in 2009 by shelter magazine alum Julia Noran Johnston, Business of Home is an independent news organization founded on the belief that the design trade deserves high-quality journalism. Since then, it has become the home industry's leading business media brand and an essential resource for news, analysis, and insights to interior designers and industry professionals. Business of Home offers daily digital content, an extensive suite of newsletters, a quarterly print magazine, podcasts, and more. The company produces a broad range of business resources such as the industry's largest job board, a series of bi-monthly business workshops, and photography and video production services to help grow the design community. Its annual conference, Future of Home, fosters forward-thinking conversation among industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs about the forces of change sweeping the design world.

