A bug in Vercel allowed an attacker to drain $320.000 from EVODeFi

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVODeFi, a cross-chain solution providing a set of crypto products, became the subject of a hacker attack. A third party was able to gain access to the EVODeFi domain taking advantage of a vulnerability on Verсel. The attacker used another email address to transfer the domain to his project, since the Verсel platform did not require confirmation of the domain transfer from the rightful owner – EVODeFi. As a result, the hacker was able to specify his own wallet number, receiving all transactions to his personal account. While EVODeFi was trying to restore access to its domain, the attacker managed to steal $320.000.

The EVODeFi team promptly reacted to the situation and blocked access to the attacker within 40 minutes. The company started paying compensation within an hour after the attack. In addition, EVODeFi changed the platform, refusing to use Vercel for frontend frameworks. At the moment, the situation is completely stabilized and customers are not in danger.

"We see a lot of hacker attacks, which have already become a common phenomenon in the field of cryptocurrencies. Most often, hacks occur in smart contracts and servers. From this point of view, EVODeFi has a strong anti-hacking system. This vulnerability appeared in the third-party platform which we used, resulting in a data leak" – commented the executive director of EVODeFi, Egor Volotkovich.

EVODeFi is a cross-chain solution providing a set of crypto products including a bridge between networks, business tools to increase crypto payments, and a high-tech system to work with crypto exchange and crypto-salaries projects, available in a single system. EVODeFi develops the following services: Bridge, Pay, Exchange, Payroll and App. Using the latest technologies and great experience, the EVODeFi system works at the international level, providing its services in regions around the world, for example in the USA, Europe, and South America.

