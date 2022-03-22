Brasher Law Firm Attorney Named to List of Texas Rising Stars

Exclusive listing recognizes the top young lawyers in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm, PLLC is pleased to announce that partner Nishi Kothari has been named to the 2022 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing that recognizes only the top 2.5 percent of young lawyers in Texas.

In her seventh year on the Rising Stars list, Ms. Kothari is recognized for her work in insurance coverage disputes. A partner in the firm's Houston office, she is an experienced litigator who focuses her practice on bad faith insurance claims and commercial personal injury matters. Ms. Kothari's work on behalf of clients also earned her a place on the Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2021.

"To be included in this year's list of Texas Rising Stars is quite an honor," said Ms. Kothari. "Being recognized for doing the work I love is already incredible, but the fact that this is based on nominations by my peers is really something special."

"We are so pleased for Nishi," said Brasher Law Firm Founder Clint Brasher. "To say she is an important part of our team is an understatement. She and her work are invaluable to our firm, and we are so happy to see her recognized in this way."

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine. To learn more about Ms. Kothari's honor, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/

