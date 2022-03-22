Authenticx Enhances Platform Capabilities to Drive Improvement in the Healthcare Experience

Speech Analyticx™, Smart Predict™, Smart Sample™ and Montage Builder™ features provide intelligent data and create empathy at scale for healthcare professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard for listening to customer voices at scale in healthcare, today announces enhancements to its robust blend of product features, including Speech Analyticx™, Smart Sample™, Smart Predict™ and Montage Builder™. The enhancements are all part of Authenticx's mission to help humans understand humans through a single source of truth to inform better business decisions in healthcare.

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. (PRNewswire)

According to Authenticx's Second Annual Customer Voices Report, 25% of healthcare customers get stuck in their customer journey on a daily basis, highlighting the disconnect between U.S. healthcare organizations and their customers. Understanding where disruptions are occurring to prompt meaningful change and create amicable customer journeys is more critical than ever in healthcare. Authenticx's key solution features help healthcare organizations analyze millions of conversations to surface recurring trends through data-backed storytelling at scale.

Enhanced product features include:

Speech Analyticx ™: Summarizes themes and trends across all interactions by using Machine Learning and AI about specific topics and unearthing transcripts, audio files and report metrics. Summarizes themes and trends across all interactions by using Machine Learning and AI about specific topics and unearthing transcripts, audio files and report metrics.

Smart Sample ™: Surfaces the types of customer interactions that matter most, based on your strategic priorities, through contextualized data to evaluate how and why specific results occur. Surfaces the types of customer interactions that matter most, based on your strategic priorities, through contextualized data to evaluate how and why specific results occur.

Smart Predict ™: Uses machine learning to help evaluate conversations and improve quality assurance efficiencies by identifying whether certain, specified criteria exist in conversational data. Uses machine learning to help evaluate conversations and improve quality assurance efficiencies by identifying whether certain, specified criteria exist in conversational data.

Montage Builder ™: Helps to create a story around a particular topic by combining relevant conversation clips in your customers' voices. This is where scalable immersions happen. Helps to create a story around a particular topic by combining relevant conversation clips in your customers' voices. This is where scalable immersions happen.

"In today's competitive healthcare landscape, navigating between the three pillars of payers, providers and pharma is a challenge for customers," said Amy Brown , founder and CEO of Authenticx. "It's more important than ever for healthcare organizations to build empathy at scale into their customer experiences. Implementing Authenticx provides healthcare leaders with unfiltered feedback from the help of intelligent data insights to activate customer voices. "

Speech Analyticx™, Smart Sample™, Smart Predict™ and Montage Builder™ are available to Authenticx's customers. To learn how Authenticx helps healthcare organizations improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com .

