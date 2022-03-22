0.5% IS ALL WE HAVE. - MOEN COMMITS TO SAVING ONE TRILLION GALLONS OF WATER BY 2030

Moen and Havas Chicago Launch Water-Saving Campaign on World Water Day

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Continuing its ongoing efforts to help one of Earth's most precious resource – water – Moen is launching a new awareness and conservation effort on World Water Day through their CSR Mission Moen . The campaign, created in partnership with creative agency Havas Chicago , showcases the kitchen and bath company's commitment to save one trillion gallons of water by 2030 through inspired innovation and product engineering.

Havas Chicago and Mission Moen launch a new campaign on World Water Day with creative including a billboard in Times Square. (CNW Group/Havas Chicago) (PRNewswire)

The creative campaign visually represents the diminishing fresh water supply through social media creative, billboards, a Times Square display and a takeover of today's New York Times back cover and The Guardian's website. The theme of each creative asset showcases the represented 0.5% of available fresh water, to help consumers contextualize the issue.

"Fresh water is scarce. Very scarce. So for World Water Day, in partnership with Moen, we wanted an idea that shakes people out of their complacency," said Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer, Havas Chicago. "We created "0.5%", a compelling integrated campaign inspired by data that shows we only have that amount of water available for our use—forever. We took this data and contextualized it in simple but dramatic terms, from Times Square, to the New York Times, to social feeds everywhere. All in the hopes of making us treat water with the respect it deserves."

This new World Water Day commitment campaign joins the company's existing water and sustainability efforts, which include a commitment to repurpose 2,000 tons of ocean plastic by 2030 through product and packaging innovations and its 2021 Earth Day "Own The Ocean" campaign with 5 Gyres, in which the company offered five carbon-negative NFTs to represent and rescue areas in the ocean overwhelmed with plastic.

"We lead the market, which means we serve more water than anyone, and have more responsibility, too," says Mark-Hans Richer, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "This World Water Day you'll see Moen everywhere from Times Square and The New York Times to The Guardian, to drive awareness to water issues and scarcity, because if consumers don't understand the problem, they can't take action to help fix it. By focusing on innovating for the water of tomorrow, we make it easier for people to automate conservation efforts at home while enhancing style and experience."

To learn more about Moen's commitment to water conservation and find out more about Mission Moen, visit moen.com/missionmoen and follow the campaign on Moen's Facebook , Twitter and Instagram social channels.

About Havas Chicago:

Havas Chicago is committed to building meaningful brands through craft and culture. The agency brings an unmatched understanding of emerging consumers' mindsets and behaviors, and a passion for embracing tomorrow's trends shaping business and pop culture. Part of Havas Group, a leading integrated marketing communications agency and the first to be named Global Agency of the Year by both Advertising Age and Campaign in the same year, Havas Chicago fuses an independent spirit with global scale to support the network's mission to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. Learn more on the website , or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Moen:

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

