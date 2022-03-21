Smithfield Foods Contributes $2 Million to Ukraine Crisis Relief Efforts

Global food company to provide a total of $1 million to four philanthropic partners aiding Ukrainian refugees/war victims and deliver $1 million in food and other in-kind donations

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced cash and in-kind donations totaling $2 million to crisis relief efforts aiding the citizens of Ukraine and those seeking refuge in surrounding areas. In response to escalating violence in Ukraine, Smithfield will expand ongoing refugee relocation and aid assistance underway through its operations in Central Europe with $250,000 donations to each of the following nonprofit disaster-relief organizations:

Global Red Cross Network, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who are providing immediate relief, long-term recovery and critical humanitarian services in Ukraine and surrounding countries including temporary shelter, counseling, health services and supplies.

Mercy Chefs, the company's disaster-relief partner in the United States, which is currently warehousing and distributing shelf-stable food, water, fresh fruit, baby formula and other basic supplies into Ukraine and to refugees on the Ukrainian border.

Save the Children, a global organization delivering humanitarian assistance to children and their families in Ukraine and the region, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.

World Central Kitchen (WCK), a global humanitarian, climate and community crises-relief nonprofit serving refugees in southern Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary and partnering with restaurants inside Ukraine to provide hot meals to anyone in need.

"Like the rest of the world, we are humbled and moved by the resilience of the Ukrainian people," said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. "Over the last few weeks, our team members in Central Europe have mobilized to provide desperately needed resources and other aid to the citizens of Ukraine on the ground. We are deeply proud of the decisive action our Smithfield Family has taken near the border and are committed to supporting and amplifying their good work."

Smithfield's global footprint is comprised of operations in seven countries around the world, including the United States, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the U.K. and Mexico. Since the outset of violence in late February, Smithfield Europe – including Smithfield Polska (Animex and Agri Plus), Smithfield Romania, Smithfield UK and Mecom in Slovakia and Hungary– have provided dedicated support for Ukrainian team members and refugees in the region by securing transport, accommodations, employment and other types of care. Additionally, Smithfield Europe has engaged in regular donations of shelf-stable and other protein to food banks and temporary shelters across the region. Combined, these ongoing aid efforts will amount to approximately $1 million in in-kind contributions.

"In the midst of the largest refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, we're doing everything we can to help, starting with our Ukrainian team members," said Luis Cerdan, executive vice president of European operations for Smithfield Foods. "As the majority of refugees have fled to countries bordering Ukraine where our businesses are located, we feel a heightened responsibility at Smithfield Europe to provide holistic support during this tragic time."

Smithfield contributes millions of dollars in cash and in-kind donations globally each year to support hunger relief, education and the vitality of its communities. To learn more about Smithfield's ongoing commitment to helping communities where its employees live and work visit this link.

Comments from Smithfield's disaster-relief partners:

Mercy Chefs: "Procuring and delivering food and supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Romania and across the border into Ukraine is as impactful as anything we've done," said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. "This incredible donation from Smithfield Foods enables us to help thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine and deliver food to those who remain in Ukraine. We are extremely grateful to everyone at Smithfield Foods for the opportunity to help the people of Ukraine."

Save the Children: "Save the Children is extremely grateful to Smithfield Foods for their support during this time of crisis in Ukraine," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer, Save the Children. "This partnership will help protect children from harm and meet the urgent needs of children and their families who are in grave danger across Ukraine and the region."

World Central Kitchen: "World Central Kitchen is grateful for Smithfield's support and belief in our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment, it's hope and a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, WCK's Vice President of Relief. "Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country."

