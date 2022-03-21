PowerPay Announces the Hiring of Greg Cicatelli to Lead Sales Division and Support Expansion Plans

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, a financial technology company that provides consumer lending for home improvements, solar and elective healthcare is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Cicatelli as the new Head of the Home Improvement division.

As the Head of the Home Improvement division, Greg will be responsible for recruitment, structuring and support for the entire sales operation. Greg has over 20 years of senior leadership experience in consumer financing. Most recently he led the home improvement division for Ally Bank. Greg also has significant sales and management experience with Visa, Green Dot and American Express, and began his career with GE.

PowerPay has seen tremendous growth in the home improvement space since 2020 with approximately $1 billion in total loan originations. The company is expanding its offerings with the launch of a new lending platform that will increase processing speeds at the point of sale. The company is delivering a suite of new programs that will offer rates from 2.99%, terms of up to 25 years with zero or low merchant fee options, and a broader credit policy that will reduce or eliminate stipulations.

Michael Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay: "We're excited to have someone of Greg's caliber join PowerPay. We expect to double our volume this year and we have immense confidence in Greg's ability to help us build a world-class team. Greg is joining us at a great time—with best-in-class products, new technologies and a big investment in customer support we are anticipating big things in home improvement this year".

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed $1 billion in loans since its inception. www.getpowerpay.com

