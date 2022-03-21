National Litigator Christopher R.J. Pace Joins Winston & Strawn Litigation Practice

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher (Chris) R.J. Pace as a partner in the firm's Dallas office and as a member of the firm's Litigation practice.

Chris is an experienced national litigator who has secured more than 20 trial victories and prevailed in more than 25 appeals. He represents clients in the health care, financial services, and technology industries (including health tech and fintech) in commercial disputes, antitrust and unfair competition cases, and government investigations. He has appeared on behalf of Fortune 500 companies in courts across the country, including in multidistrict litigation proceedings.

"I am excited to join Winston's remarkable litigation practice," Chris said. "We are seeing a marked increase across the country in civil litigation, cross-border disputes, and federal enforcement actions stemming from ongoing economic uncertainty, supply chain risks, and global instability. I believe the Winston platform, which includes some of the best trial lawyers in the country, is uniquely positioned to handle any kind of dispute, regardless of its complexity. Moreover, what Winston's Dallas office has accomplished in the last five years, in one of the hottest economic markets in the country, is nothing short of amazing."

"Chris is a top tier lawyer with a unique set of skills. He can try the most complicated jury case or handle the most sophisticated appeal. He has experience in a wide range of critical matters, including complex commercial disputes, unfair competition cases, and multi-jurisdictional investigations," said Tom Melsheimer, managing partner of Winston's Dallas office. "He's a great addition to our team and will be an essential part of the continued growth of Winston in Texas and beyond."

Earlier in his career, Chris was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. He clerked for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the U.S. Supreme Court, for Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and, as a law school extern, for Judge Edward Becker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. In addition to being admitted to the Texas bar, Chris is also a member of the bar in California, the District of Columbia, Florida, and New York.

"Chris' arrival emphasizes the caliber of talent we are attracting and the complexity of matters our litigators are handling," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His addition further strengthens our ability to represent the complex and varied interests of our clients on a global scale."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America as well as in South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

