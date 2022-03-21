Mozart Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jan Beck as Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg modulators targeting a novel immune pathway to change the course of autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the appointment of Jan Beck as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Beck brings over 20 years of leadership experience in business operations, corporate development and finance from both biotech and large pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Mr. Beck served as Head of R & D Operations at Lyell Immunopharma, where he directed R&D capital investments, infrastructure, and daily operations across the research sites in Washington and California. Prior to that, he was President & Site Head at Novo Nordisk Research, Inc. in Seattle. During his time at Novo Nordisk, Mr. Beck was responsible for the establishment, management and operations of the Seattle site as well as supporting research hubs. He also headed the Global Business Intelligence unit at Novo Nordisk Corporate Finance in Denmark and held various international finance and operations roles in Copenhagen, Zürich, and Princeton, NJ.

At Mozart, Mr. Beck will oversee corporate development, portfolio and alliance management, finance, and business operations.

"Jan is an excellent addition to the executive leadership team, and his broad expertise and proven track record will be instrumental to Mozart as we advance our pipeline of disease modifying therapeutics toward the clinic" said Katie Fanning, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mozart Therapeutics.

"I'm excited to join Mozart Therapeutics, with its talented team and strong investor syndicate, on its mission to build a leading CD8 T regulatory cell company transforming the treatment paradigm across a spectrum of autoimmune diseases," said Mr. Beck.

Mr. Beck currently serves as an executive committee member of the Association of Washington Business and a board member of Life Science Washington.

About CD8 Treg Modulators

CD8 Treg Modulators are disease modifying therapeutic molecules that selectively target the CD8 regulatory T cell network to counteract early events in the autoimmune inflammatory cascade. The dysregulation of this network plays a key role in the pathology of autoimmune and inflammatory disease. CD8 Treg modulators are designed to restore the intrinsic functions of CD8 T regulatory cells to suppress and eliminate pathogenic immune cells, providing durable control of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory immune pathway. The therapeutic focus of Mozart's lead program is autoimmune mediated gastro-intestinal disorders. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.

