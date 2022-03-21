Matt Kay and Lucas McCarthy Promoted to Vice Presidents

- Will assume new roles in originating investment opportunities for Brennan Investment Group

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, LLC, is pleased to announce the promotions of Matt Kay and Lucas McCarthy, formally Senior Associates, to Vice Presidents.

Matt Kay's new responsibilities will focus on single tenant net lease and national portfolio acquisitions throughout the United States. In his previous role with Brennan, Mr. Kay assisted Brennan's Chief Investment Officer, Scott McKibben, in the underwriting of over $2.6 billion in transactions, totaling approximately 50 million square feet in over 20 different states.

Lucas McCarthy's new responsibilities include sourcing single tenant net lease investments across the Midwest region, in addition to uncovering value-add and development opportunities in the Minneapolis and Milwaukee markets. In his previous role for Brennan, Mr. McCarthy assisted Brennan's Managing Principal of the Midwest, Kevin Brennan, in the underwriting of over $1.6 billion in transactions across the entire Midwest.

"One of Brennan's most important roles is the stewardship of young professionals into great investment practitioners," explains Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "Matt and Luke have worked hard from the moment they joined us, learning our industry and developing a competency for the Brennan way of underwriting and investing. We have no doubt that they will succeed in their new roles."

Both will office out of Rosemont, Illinois, headquarters for Brennan Investment Group.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed nearly $6 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

