Lunavi Increases Microsoft Expertise with Gold Security Competency and Azure Expert MSP Renewal

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a prominent digital consulting and managed services provider, today announced new proficiencies and certifications to strengthen the company's Microsoft Gold Partner status and provide clients with improved capabilities around information security and Microsoft Azure platforms. Lunavi demonstrated Gold level Security competency while also renewing Azure Expert MSP certification for the third consecutive year.

Lunavi has bolstered its Microsoft partnership with a new Gold Security competency and renewed Azure Expert MSP status (PRNewswire)

Lunavi is closely aligned with Microsoft, the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud services and modern workplace solutions, in order to meet customer demand and expand product offerings around cloud-native applications, cloud migration, productivity, and data analytics. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Expert MSP badge: there are less than 150 companies worldwide who have passed the audit.

In addition to cloud adoption, cybersecurity consistently ranks among the top concerns for IT professionals as threats continue to proliferate. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, ransomware attacks rose over 800%, while Microsoft reports phishing and social engineering attacks topped 30,000 a day in the United States.

"Organizations increasingly turn to managed service providers and consultants to fulfill cloud-native security operations and take full advantage of cloud capabilities," said Lunavi CIO Cortney Thompson. "By improving our Microsoft Security competency to Gold level, Lunavi is better equipped to help tackle these critical challenges."

Lunavi holds a total of thirteen Microsoft Gold and Silver competencies and has increased its Microsoft certifications to 55. Customers trust Lunavi Delivery Teams to provide experienced professionals who help navigate Microsoft offerings and successfully implement the right technologies and processes. By encouraging staff to pursue new Microsoft certifications and learn cutting-edge technologies, Lunavi is also able to retain top talent and promote a culture of continuous improvement.

"We expect to see continued growth in client demand for Microsoft services as more organizations turn towards cloud-native solutions not only for line of business and productivity applications, but also to deliver operational services such as managing security," said Thompson. "As they look towards Azure services to accomplish digital transformation initiatives, we want to continue serving as their trusted guide and stewards of their digital estate."

About Lunavi

Lunavi, based in Cheyenne, WY, helps companies digitally transform their businesses and illuminate the path forward in IT modernization through the power of human ingenuity. Lunavi helps organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, education, government and others to develop business applications, solve traditional IT challenges, and extract ROI with comprehensive services in cloud migration, modern application development, and managed services. With locations throughout North America in Denver; Cheyenne, WY; Omaha, NE; Atlanta; Seattle, and Toronto, and its status as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Lunavi delivers a remarkable customer experience to help navigate what's possible, what's next. Visit www.lunavi.com to learn more or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Lunavi - Navigating what's next in enterprise technology (PRNewsfoto/Lunavi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lunavi