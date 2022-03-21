LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2022 OLED TV LINEUP

New Lineup Offers Best-In-Class Picture Quality with OLED evo, Large Range of Screen Sizes, Customizable Viewing Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED TV lineup. Widely praised for their outstanding picture quality, enhanced performance and sleek designs, LG's latest OLED TVs – the LG OLED evo G2 Gallery Edition, and LG OLED evo C2 Series are available now at LG.com and at LG-authorized retailers nationwide in April.

A pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, LG has been constantly perfecting and elevating the technology, securing its position as the world's #1 OLED TV brand for nine consecutive years.1

Featuring the company's critically-acclaimed self-lit OLED technology, LG 2022 OLED TVs leverage precise pixel-level control to deliver the deepest blacks, incredibly realistic colors, and an infinite contrast ratio. Moreover, the new models have even more smart features for a personalized viewing experience.

LG OLED evo

Featuring LG's most advanced OLED panel and the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, including brightness booster technology, LG's evo technology is built into the 2022 G2 series (LG OLED evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series, taking the home entertainment experience to new heights. Models from both series have been recognized with CES 2022 Innovation Awards for raising the bar with their excellent performance.2 LG OLED evo technology, offers higher brightness, clarity and detail, for lifelike images that almost jump off the screen. Brightness is enhanced even further by the new Brightness Booster Max (G2 series) and Brightness Booster (C2 series) features, which are enabled by the increased processing power of the α9 Gen 5.3

Widest Range of Screen Sizes Ever

LG's 2022 OLED TV lineup also welcomes new screen sizes and stylish designs to give consumers more choice. In addition to the world's first 97-inch OLED TV and a new 83-inch model, the G2 series provides 77-, 65- and 55-inch options, ensuring the right size for practically any space in the home. The G2 series' refined Gallery Design lets users mount the TVs flush to the wall for a seamless, sophisticated look and better spatial integration in the viewing environment. LG's C2 series offers the most screen sizes of the 2022 lineup with a total of six. Ideal as a smaller room TV or for those who enjoy console and PC gaming, the first-ever 42-inch OLED TV adds to the C2 series' broad range of 83-, 77-, 65-, 55- and 48-inch models. New for this year, the upgraded C2 series features thinner bezels that help deliver more immersive viewing experiences and an elegantly slender design.

LG α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor

The new and improved LG α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor employs a deep-learning algorithm to enhance the upscaling performance of the latest OLEDs, giving images a more three-dimensional quality by making onscreen elements more distinct from one another. Equipped in G2, C2 and Z2 (8K) series models, the α9 Gen 5 also boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture. LG's latest processor also boosts audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, enabling the TVs' built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround. Completing the 2022 OLED TV U.S. line-up are B2 OLED TV series in three screen sizes (77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch) and A2 series in two screen sizes 65-inch, 55-inch), both powered by the company's self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

2022 LG OLED 4K TVs

G2 "Gallery Edition" (OLED evo) C2 Series (OLED evo)



OLED97G2PUA

97-inch class

Availability & Pricing TBA OLED83C2PUA

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal)

$5,499

Available April 2022



OLED83G2PUA

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal)

$6,499

Available April 2022 OLED77C1PUA

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

$3,499

Available March 2022



OLED77G2PUA

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

$3,999

Available March 2022 OLED65C2PUA

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

$2,499

Available March 2022



OLED65G2PUA

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

$2,999

Available March 2022 OLED55C2PUA

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)

$1,799

Available March 2022



OLED55G2PUA

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)

$2,199

Available April 2022 OLED48C2PUA

48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal)

$1,499

Available March 2022



B2 Series





OLED77B2PUA

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

$3,299

Available March 2022 OLED42C2PUA

42-inch class (42.1 diagonal)

$1,399

Available May 2022

A2 Series OLED65B2PUA

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

$1,999

Available March 2022 OLED65A2PUA

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

Availability & Pricing TBA



OLED55B2PUA

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)

$1,499

Available March 2022 OLED55A2PUA

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)

Availability & Pricing TBA



2022 LG OLED 8K TVs





OLED88Z2PUA

88-inch class (87.6 inches diagonal)

$24,999

Available April 2022 OLED778Z2PUA

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

$12,999

Available April 2022

Upgraded UX

LG's 2022 OLED TVs come with webOS 22, the newest version of LG's innovative Smart TV platform. webOS 22 offers a number of new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that allow each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience and enjoy easier access to their preferred channels, apps and content services. webOS22 also provides exceptional convenience with features such as NFC Magic Tap which allows for a simple way to mirror screen from mobile to TV,4 Room To Room Share, which allows for cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there's no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV,5 and Always Ready which turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. LG's webOS22 platform will also feature an updated LG Channels experience with over 350 FREE ad-supported channels including the NCAA Channel, exclusive to LG Channels featuring up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand.

Acclaimed Picture Quality

LG OLED TVs continue to set the standard for picture quality. The panels used in this year's lineup have again been certified by Intertek for providing 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume – indicating that 2022 LG OLED TVs deliver accurate color reproduction, and can express every single tone and hue of the original source no matter how bright or dark the onscreen action.6 Additionally, all 2022 models are certified flicker-free by UL.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

LG's latest OLEDs are the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail.7 This new technology unlocks even more from Dolby Vision content, revealing detail in both bright and dark areas that were not perceivable before. And for equally immersive audio, LG's new OLED TVs deliver Dolby Atmos® spatial sound through their speaker system.

Optimized for Gaming

In a class of their own where PC and console gaming are concerned, LG OLED TVs offer a 0.1 millisecond response time (GtG), low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features. Seamless cloud gaming is also available on LG OLED via built-in support for Google Stadia and GeForce NOW.

With the Game Optimizer menu on LG OLED, users will enjoy being able to quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. The new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience with the lights off, can also be selected via Game Optimizer, as can settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR). New for 2022, LG's display presets for various game genres adds a sports mode, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy.

For more information on LG's 2022 OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

1 Units shipped in the 9-year period, 2013-2021 (Source: Omdia).

2 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honorees include models 97-inch G2, 83-inch G2, 42-inch C2, 48-inch C2 and 83-inch C2.

3 Brightness Booster applies for large sized models 83-inch C2, 77-inch C2, 65-inch C2 and 55-inch C2.

4 NFT Screen mirroring supported in Z2, G2 and C2 series, on compatible Android and iOS devices. Functionality varies per country.

5 Room To Room Share supports content from set-top boxes and terrestrial broadcasts only. Main TV (Content Sender): Z2, G2, C2 series. Receiver TV (Content Receiver): all 2022 new models.

6 LG OLED panel certified by Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns. Certified by Intertek, LG's OLED TVs can express 100 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TVs' full luminance range, according to IDMS 1.1 (cl. 5.32).

7Available with Z2, G2, C2 series.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris De Maria @ Christopher.DeMaria@lge.com

