Iridium Adds Ultra-Low Bandwidth Video Over Iridium Certus®

New Iridium partner VideoSoft Global introduces groundbreaking live video delivery from as low as 4 Kbps

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced an ultra-low bandwidth video transmission technology from a new Value-Added Developer (VAD), VideoSoft Global. Running over the Iridium Certus® service, Videosoft's FireLight solution enables the live transmission of video from as low as 4 Kbps to and from anywhere in the world.

Screenshot of live video transmission (PRNewswire)

The solution supports secure live video, audio and data delivery for viewing, command and control, and processing in real-time for a variety of applications. Government entities can use it for security and surveillance; the maritime and aviation industries for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) video delivery from manned and unmanned vessels and aircraft; and land-based users for operations at fixed sites or on-the-move around the globe. The compression and transmission of live, bandwidth-efficient video over the Iridium® network also supports IoT applications, disaster response efforts and transportation and critical infrastructure monitoring.

"Traditional live video transmission requires a significant amount of bandwidth and can be costly to users. FireLight's capability to support live video transmission over Iridium Certus from as low as 4 Kbps opens the door for countless critical applications," says Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President, Iridium. "With the addition of VideoSoft's video compression technology, cost-effective, weather-resilient and reliable video transmission everywhere in the world is now another value-added service available for our customers."

"Videosoft is delighted to bring the capabilities of ultra-low bandwidth video to Iridium and its user base – working together to provide the very best in performance of network and application, to deliver real world benefits to customers," adds Stewart McCone, CEO, Videosoft. "Our FireLight solution is a real enabler of video applications previously thought not possible; it's a true game changer."

FireLight is compatible with a wide variety of Iridium and Iridium Connected® satellite terminals built to operate using the Iridium Certus 100, 200 or 700 service. Iridium Certus is the world's most advanced L-band satellite service platform, offering the flexibility to scale device speeds, sizes and power requirements both up and down based on the needs of the end-user. Beyond serving solely as a connectivity solution, Iridium Certus provides a platform for Iridium's partners to develop specialized broadband, midband and narrowband applications to connect people and assets.

For more information about Iridium visit: www.iridium.com

For more information about VideoSoft visit: www.videosoftglobal.com

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7421

Twitter: @Iridiumcomm

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

Ken.Levy@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7570

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.