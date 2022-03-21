InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tube Dispensing Accessory (CWC-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to dispense the entire contents of a tube without squeezing or damaging the tube," said an inventor, from Jerseyville, Ill., "so I invented the TUBE TWISTER. My design can be used with tubes of toothpaste, medicinal products, lotions, adhesives, sealants, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides a more convenient way to dispense various viscous products from a tube. In doing so, it helps to prevent product waste. It also saves time and effort and it reduces frustration and strain. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

