FAB CBD Celebrates St. Paddy's and Unveils New Discount Club

Grab some of the luck of the Irish with FAB CBD's St. Paddy's Day Sale and then extend that indefinitely for recurring orders.

MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD , a well-known and respected brand in the CBD industry, is giving its customers a chance to get their hands on some liquid gold this Saint Patrick's Day by running a special sale from March 17-21, 2022. During the brand's St. Paddy's Day Sale, customers can take advantage of 20% off the price of products sitewide. Then after the sale wraps up, customers can lock in that 20% discount by setting up recurring orders .

To take advantage of the sale, customers can enter the coupon code LUCKY20 at checkout to receive a leprechaun-approved discount on FAB CBD's top-quality products that include full-spectrum CBD oils, "Anytime" and "Nighttime" gummies, Topical CBD Cream, Full-Spectrum Body Salve, Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats, CBD+CBG Oil, and non-CBD Green Superfoods.

FAB CBD has been making clean, potent, and effective products since 2017. As such, the brand's mission has always been to help its customers live a preventative wellness lifestyle through the creation of top-notch, clean and potent CBD products that range the gamut from full-spectrum, to broad spectrum, and CBD isolate. Customers love FAB CBD products because they're made using state-of-the-art equipment, contain pure CBD extracts that were obtained through the industry-preferred CO2 extraction process, and are vigorously tested by an independent third-party lab. The brand's customers also love the kind and caring customer service representatives who are always there to address any needs, questions, or concerns.

Recently, FAB CBD also phased out its points program and created a Subscribe and Save Discount Club . Under this new endeavor, customers can have their favorite products automatically delivered directly to their doorstep on a schedule of their choosing. When customers join the Subscribe and Save Discount Club, they choose which products they want automatically delivered, then they decide when they want those products delivered — anywhere between 2 to 10 weeks. So, it's as simple as setting it up, letting it go, and never having to worry about running out of CBD again. One of the ways this program is unique is that customers will save 20% off of every purchase that goes through the Subscribe and Save Discount Club, and there are no strings attached or tricks to keep you going if you want to suspend or quit your subscription at any time.

The FAB CBD St. Paddy's Day Sale, however, is separate from the Subscribe and Save Discount Club . Customers who are club members can also go on the FAB CBD website and purchase products outside of their usual automatic delivery orders and receive 20% off during the sale by typing in the code LUCKY20 when they reach the checkout page.

FAB CBD is well-known by customers and industry experts as one of the best brands in the CBD industry because everyone that's involved with the brand devotes countless hours, energy, and knowledge to the creation of its products from seed to sale. Additionally, the brand works hard to bring cutting-edge products to customers. Currently, FAB CBD is not only maintaining its already high standards with its phenomenal line of existing products, it's also creating brand new, clean, potent products that customers will be sure to love.

During FAB's St. Paddy's Day Sale, customers can use the coupon code LUCKY20 to receive 20% off of the brand's popular, potent, and most-loved line of CBD products. This sale will be sure to have customers shamrockin' this St. Patrick's Day, and all the way through the year for those who join the no-strings-attached Discount Club.

Coupon Code: LUCKY20

Shop the Sale Through March 21: https://fabcbd.com/pages/st-paddys-sale

Learn More and Join the Discount Club: https://fabcbd.com/pages/discount-club

