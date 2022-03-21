Empowering Global Payroll Drives Massive Growth for Papaya Global as New Executive Hires Drive Further Expansion & Innovation

Leading innovations in global payroll amidst boom in worldwide hiring positions Papaya Global as emerging leader in people, payroll, and payment spaces.

NEW YORK,, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the powerhouse enabling global people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries, announces four senior executive hires. As its pioneering cloud-based SaaS platform continues to power enterprise organizations looking to hire and manage global workforces seamlessly these senior leaders will continue the focus on Papaya's growth. Papaya Global's innovative technology enables companies to manage the engine of their operations - their people - without having to tear up their existing systems while also providing key insights into workforce spending and management. Going beyond HR and payroll, Papaya Global's platform is already a crucial tool for CFOs of Fortune 500 companies who need to enable payroll, people, and payment management while managing and understanding costs.

"Global talent recruitment is becoming a crucial part of worldwide business operations as remote work and hiring continue to power the organizations of the future," said Eynat Guez, CEO & co-founder of Papaya Global. "When companies need to hire global talent and manage that talent with precise insights they think of Papaya Global. Our platform is not a nice-to-have, it's a crucial piece of the tech stack for businesses looking to grow strategically."

Industry leaders take make up Papaya Global's roster of new hires are:

Ruben Drong , Chief Innovations Officer: As Papaya Global's first Chief Product Officer, Ruben charted technology vision and will now focus on long-term strategy and corporate vision.

Zvika Liblich, Chief Strategy Officer: Zvika will be responsible for cementing Papaya Global's positioning in the market and delivering the clear narrative of Papaya's value to US and global enterprise customers.

Nadav Naaman , Chief Product Officer: Nadav will lead the transition of the Papaya Platform into a self-service, high-end product and is tasked with overseeing the further development of the Papaya Platform, particularly in the areas of automation, scale, connectivity, and self-service.

Benny Vazana , Senior Vice President of Finance: Benny will scale up the company's finance functions and will oversee Papaya Global's finance functions, including accounting, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis and corporate development.

Papaya Global powers global hiring through enabling people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries. When companies want to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance engagement, and optimize employee experience at the same time - they call Papaya Global. Papaya's automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform is customizable to all business requirements, integrates with existing HRIS management tools, and uses intelligent technology to ensure compliance and eliminate errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending, and provides real-time business intelligence. Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, Singapore, and Melbourne.

