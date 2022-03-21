DigiCert Names Software Industry Veteran Christophe Bodin as Chief Revenue Officer

Bodin brings 25-year track record of scaling teams for revenue growth and accelerating go-to-market strategies for privately and publicly owned technology companies

LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc. , the global provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, has named Christophe Bodin the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Bodin brings a successful track record of scaling revenue and accelerating go-to-market strategies as DigiCert moves into its next phase of growth and expansion. DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), Crosspoint Capital Partners, and TA Associates.

DigiCert names Christophe Bodin Chief Revenue Officer (PRNewsfoto/DigiCert, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Bodin joins DigiCert at a time when the company is expanding its leadership in web trust and becoming the market-defining company in digital trust broadly.

"We are thrilled to augment the DigiCert leadership team with deeply relevant experience in software go-to-market strategies that will help accelerate DigiCert's next stage of growth," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, of Clearlake. "We look forward to partnering with Christophe and the management team as DigiCert builds on its position as the leader in digital trust."

"Christophe is a seasoned sales executive who has led through rapid scaling and growth, as well as disciplined execution," said Greg Clark, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners and Chair of DigiCert's Board of Directors. "With the addition of Christophe to the management team, we can drive the increasing market adoption of both our certificate business and our emerging portfolio of adjacent solutions in digital trust."

Bodin comes to DigiCert with more than 25 years of experience in the software industry and is a leader of sales, marketing and customer success teams. He has held senior positions at Tradeshift, Anaplan, SBI Growth Advisory, IBM, Oracle and BEA Systems. His experience includes playing a key role at Anaplan scaling revenues during and after the company's highly successful 2018 initial public offering.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, PKI, and IoT security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code, documents and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral®. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 98 of the 100 largest global banks choose DigiCert for its digital transformation solutions, including for securing 5G and the post-quantum computing age, and for its five-star customer support. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert .

DigiCert is the world’s leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. Learn more at digicert.com or follow@digicert.(PRNewsFoto/DigiCert) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.