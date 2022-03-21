Cybersecurity Posture Improved With Identity Security Architecture, Says Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released a new research blueprint to help security leaders build an identity security architecture. The blueprint will allow them to understand and mitigate their organization's cybersecurity weaknesses.

Info-Tech Research Group has developed an effective approach for security leaders to build an identity security architecture. This new research blueprint includes tools for establishing governance for identity security, creating an identity inventory, modeling identity-based threats, and building an identity security architecture.

In 2020, the world saw a mass digital migration. However, the migration did not come with a secure transition. The move to remote work has significantly contributed to increases in stolen data. For the third year in a row, identity security has been one of the weakest links in any security program. Weak identity controls, which is a problem for many organizations, have continually given bad actors an easy path to gaining access to enterprise data.

"To ensure a significant improvement in identity security, organizations must be willing to take a step back and understand where the vulnerabilities lie and identify the threats that may take advantage of them," says Research Director Ian Mulholland. "Every organization likely juggles many different identity types. This results in a complex system of identity storage, ownership, and security requirements."

Security leaders view modernizing identity security as too big of a challenge. They instead prefer to focus on narrower challenges that seem more easily solvable using such tools as single sign-on, multifactor authentication, or privileged access management. However, this limited focus is reactive rather than proactive, and it may end up being more expensive in the long run.

"The first step to improving anything related to identity security will be to fully understand all the different identities that exist, where they exist, who owns related processes, and what threats exist that might take advantage of a managed identity," explains Mulholland. "Only when an organization has successfully catalogued the information necessary to secure all their identities can they build an identity security architecture that describes an approach to identity security befitting the modern era."

For most organizations, identity and access management has been allowed to grow organically, and it has become inflexible and difficult to control. In most cases, the number of identities and the items they access has increased with each passing year, necessitating more scalable processes and technology. Info-Tech suggests the following identity security and governance framework and strategy for security leaders:

Adopt a common language or standard taxonomy for talking about identities. Establish governance, including accountabilities, over identity security. Understand and establish governance objectives. Inventory all identity types, stores, components, and processes, including ownership. Use threat modeling to identify identity threats. Determine control requirements to meet governance objectives. Establish an identity security architecture that enforces desired governance objectives for managing security identities. Develop or improve existing identity security processes.

Over time, organizations will experience incremental value from knowing the vectors through which they can be attacked. Through continual updates, security protocols will evolve with less associated effort, time, and costs.

Info-Tech maintains that strong identity security and governance are the keys to the zero trust future.

