Chrysalis Holdings Names Anita Kwan as Chairwoman and Katherine Le as Vice Chairwoman to Board of Advisors

Appointments reflect NewDay USA parent's commitment to DEI across all business units

FULTON, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis Holdings LLC, an investment company focused on building and growing successful FinTech businesses including NewDay USA, proudly announces that Anita Kwan and Katherine Le have joined the Chrysalis Board of Advisors as chairwoman and vice chairwoman, respectively. Both are seasoned executives whose appointments reflect a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the Chrysalis organization.

Kwan brings more than three decades of corporate and management experience to her new role. As CEO of ComplianceEase, Kwan firmly established the company as the mortgage industry's leader in automated compliance solutions, leading to its purchase by SitusAMC Holdings in 2020. Prior to ComplianceEase, Kwan co-founded and led Integrated Capital Group, a national San Francisco-based mortgage bank that was acquired by the Money Store in 1997 and later became a subsidiary of the First Union Corporation in 1998.

Recognized by HousingWire as a HW Woman of Influence, Kwan has been widely acknowledged for her unique combination of experience in financial technology and compliance at the federal and state levels.

"Anita has been a long-time advisor and friend to me for over 26 years," said Robert Posner, CEO of NewDay USA and CEO of Chrysalis Holdings. "NewDay was proud to be the first client for ComplianceEase back in 1999, and I'm now honored to have her lead our board. As chairwoman, Anita will have an influential role that in guiding the technology strategy of the Chrysalis family of companies," Posner added. "Anita was the inspiration for building our elite educational institution, NewDay USA University. She will make a significant impact in developing the young leaders of our company who represent the next generation of mortgage bankers."

"I'm thrilled to lead the Chrysalis Board of Advisors," Kwan said. "I have great respect for Chrysalis and its companies. I look forward to contributing to the evolution of NewDay's strategy to become the number one mortgage company serving servicemember and veteran families."

Katherine Le, who has more than 30 years of experience in finance, operations, and technology, will serve as board vice chairwoman of Chrysalis Holdings and will also take on the role of leading NewDay's correspondent lending business.

Le currently serves as CEO of Mortgage Service Providers, a Santa Ana, California-based family of companies that provides appraisal, verification, quality control and technology services to mortgage lenders across the country. Previously, she served as president of Stearns Lending for 16 years, where she was an integral leader in building the company into the top wholesale mortgage lender in the country.

Le has been twice named among the Elite Women in Mortgage by Mortgage Professional America magazine and was honored as an outstanding businesswoman/most prominent female executive by the Orange County Business Journal in 2011.

"The past several years have been a transformational period for NewDay, and Katherine's leadership will help to set the foundation for the next decade and beyond," Posner said. "She will be an invaluable coach in guiding our company's efforts to build an industry leading correspondent lending platform."

"It is gratifying to be part of the Chrysalis Holdings team," said Le. "The company is at the forefront of our industry, leveraging science and information to transform the customer experience."

"Katherine's leadership and experience in building successful mortgage businesses will make her an enormous asset to our management team," Chrysalis President Kimberly Browne said.

