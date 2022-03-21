Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2021 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
Net sales
$33,974,558
$27,590,653
Income before income taxes
1,414,472
65,450
Net income
1,113,472
50,450
Net income per common share
1.15
.05
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
