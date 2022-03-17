Celebrating Innovation, Variety and Convenience - It's Frozen Food Month!

Check out what's hot in the coolest section of the store

HARRISBURG, Penn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's hot and delicious in the frozen food aisle? Innovative new products, bold flavors and unique meal ideas are taking center stage this Frozen Food Month.

Frozen foods are hotter than ever. In fact, sales were up 21% in 2021 and remain strong. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), increased sales are attributed to manufacturers innovating to align their products with today's consumer dining habits and health trends.

Today, there are more diets and eating preferences than ever before. The frozen food aisle offers something for everyone: picky eaters, adventurous foodies, time-crunched families, healthy meal seekers, as well as every diet and dietary restriction.

Healthy Options – Frozen foods offer more vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and organic options than ever for those with special dietary preferences.

Alternatives to Full Meals – Seeking smaller, more frequent meals or snacks? The aisle offers convenient ways to snack or eat the portion size you want.

Exotic Flavors with Simple Prep – Convenience abounds in the freezer section, even with international flavors! It's never been easier to try foods from around the world right from your own home.

The frozen food aisle is a destination for a good food experience. There are foods with simple ingredients, healthier options and many chef-inspired cuisines. From freezer to oven or microwave with little to no prep, the frozen food section is filled with convenient ways to try something new or make a favorite meal easier using a few freezer shortcuts.

The frozen foods difference is simple: it's real food…just frozen!

Flash freezing locks in nutrition and peak freshness.

Foods stay fresh longer leading to less food waste and better value for your budget.

Frozen foods save time – no chopping, peeling or prepping – just real meals and ingredients ready whenever you need them.

With March being National Frozen Food Month, you can find many special deals, prices and promotions on frozen foods. This year's celebration starts on EasyHomeMeals.com and the Easy Home Meals social feeds. Find deliciously easy recipes, fun meal ideas, time-saving tips and helpful information to incorporate the convenience of frozen foods into your meal plans.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

