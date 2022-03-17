BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 31, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 761-5600 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649. It will also be available at the link above.
The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2023.
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Quarter start
Mar 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
Sep 1, 2022
Dec 1, 2022
Quarter end
May 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Planned Earnings Date
Jun 23, 2022*
Sep 27, 2022*
Dec 20, 2022*
Mar 30, 2023*
* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.
