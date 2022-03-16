SJSemi Successfully Closed $300M of Series C Financing

JIANGYIN, China, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SJ Semiconductor Co. (SJSemi), a leading MEOL (Middle-End-Of-Line) foundry specializing on advanced Bumping and 3D Multi-Die Integration technology, is pleased to announce that its Series C financing of $300 million has been fully closed.

Previously, SJSemi and a variety of investors signed the Series C shares purchase agreement in September 2021, and received the initial closing of US$108 million in next month. Recently, the remaining investors have obtained relevant approval and completed the funding with the remaining US$192 million.

The successful closing of the Series C financing enables the company to continue growing according to its business plan and strengthen its leading position in advanced packaging. On January 21, 2022, SJSemi announced to expand investment in Jiangyin by $1.6 billion; On February 18th, SJSemi held a ceremony of J2B fab ground breaking for its 3D Multi-Die packaging project. After completion of the J2B, SJSemi will have the monthly capacity of 120K wafer level packaging and 20K 3D Multi-Die integration packaging.

Since the equity restructure in 2021, the newly joined shareholders include CMBI, CICC Capital, Oriza Rivertown, Oriza Hua Capital, Walden CEL, CCB PE, CCB Trust, Growth, Country Garden Venture, HTPE, SCGC, CITIC Securities and GP Capital etc. The Series C funding brings SJSemi's total equity raised to $630 million.

About SJSemi

Located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, SJSemi was founded in August 2014. Starting with the advanced 12-inch bumping and wafer testing, SJSemi aims to offer first-class Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) manufacturing and testing services and develop the advanced 3D Multi-Die Integration technology and solutions. SJSemi thrives to provide a high quality one-stop advanced packaging service to local and international IC design houses for customer's local and global competitiveness.

