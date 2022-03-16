Nexteer Automotive Launches eDrive Product Line

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive announces a new eDrive product line with the launch of a 48-volt Integrated Belt-Driven Starter Generator (iBSG) that hybridizes conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Nexteer's innovative, cost-effective approach helps OEMs meet emissions and fuel efficiency regulations and enhances driving comfort for end consumers.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexteer Automotive) (PRNewswire)

The launch of Nexteer's eDrive product line combines decades of experience and technical expertise from existing product lines such as Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) and Driveline. In the development of its new 48-volt iBSG eDrive product, the Company leveraged expertise in motors, controls, software and electromechanical systems integration. In addition to combining technical expertise from existing product lines, Nexteer also leveraged its quality manufacturing systems, scalable supply chain and global footprint of technical centers and manufacturing locations.

"This innovative, cost-efficient approach to eDrive leverages Nexteer's expertise in power electronics, advanced software and controls for Electric Power Steering systems, plus Nexteer's innovations and experience from more than 60 years in developing Driveline solutions." said Jun Li, President of Nexteer's Asia Pacific Division and Global Vice President of the eDrive Product Line. "By leveraging our know-how in our existing technologies, we have developed an integrated, cost-effective eDrive solution for OEMs around the globe."

Nexteer has secured a contract for its 48-volt iBSG eDrive product with a leading Chinese domestic OEM, with plans for production in the first half of 2022. This launch creates a foundation and entry point for the Company's exploration into additional eDrive applications and customer expansion.

"The launch of our eDrive product line enhances Nexteer's ability to help OEMs meet fuel efficiency and emissions regulations which vary among global markets. eDrive is one more example of how our product portfolio aligns with the electrification megatrend – such as high output electric power steering systems, premium Driveline solutions with high efficiency joints and other innovations," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Through our continued exploration of eDrive applications and innovation in motion control technologies, we are well-positioned to help customers meet their electrification and emissions goals."

How Nexteer's 48-volt iBSG Works

Nexteer's 48-volt iBSG eDrive is a highly integrated electro-mechanical propulsion system that is connected to the engine crankshaft through a belt. It is equipped with a high-efficiency electric motor, power electronics and advanced control software. This compact, cost-effective device serves as an additional power source that hybridizes ICE vehicles.

In addition, 48-volt iBSG improves fuel economy by using an electric motor to increase the efficiency of the ICE vehicle. The 48-volt iBSG recoups the vehicles kinetic energy during deceleration and returns this captured energy during acceleration to boost the ICE and fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, the 48-volt iBSG enhances driver comfort during engine startup and transmission gear shifting processes – while also achieving better driving performance.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, eDrive as well as software solutions. Nexteer's product portfolio supports mobility mega trends including electrification, software, ADAS, automation and more for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 26 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Link to Media Kit for eDrive Announcement

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive