Dada Group Provides COVID Self-Test Kits Online, Guaranteeing Supply During New Waves of Pandemic

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of new waves of COVID infections, Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA)'s JDDJ, China's largest local on-demand retail platform, will start booking COVID antigen self-test kits online. Meanwhile, Dada Group has actively responded to government guidance, guaranteeing daily supplies for residents by leveraging the advantages of JDDJ and Dada Now.

Order online, test within one hour

Consumers can start to book self-test kits by searching on the platform, or entering the epidemic prevention section of the medical channel. In collaboration with chain pharmacies such as LBX Pharmacy, Dashenlin, Nepstar, and other pharmaceutical retailers, JDDJ will provide one-hour home delivery services as soon as the official sales process kicks off in the coming days.

COVID antigen self-test kits on JDDJ are produced by Beijing Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, and BGI PathoGenesis Pharmaceutical Technology, and all have been approved by National Medical Products Administration(NMPA).

Guaranteeing daily supply

Dada Group has made every effort to ensure the daily supply for the residents. In both Shanghai and Shenzhen, over 90% retail stores on JDDJ are operating normally.

In Shanghai, according to data from JDDJ and Shop Now, from March 7 to 13, the order volume on JDDJ accelerated rapidly, with an increase of 34% from the previous week. On March 13, the order volume of Dada Now reached the peak of the previous week, with an increase of 39% from the previous month. Sales of vegetables increased tenfold, frozen food increased sevenfold, and prepared food increased 6.3 times from the previous week.

In Shenzhen, according to data from JDDJ and Shop Now, since March, the average daily order volume on the platform has increased by more than 60% from February. The average daily order volume of fresh food, grain, oil and non-staple food has doubled compared to February.

Enhanced delivery service

During the new waves, Dada Now continues to take the safety of consumers and riders into account as always. Dada Now upgraded its contactless delivery service and riders' health code authentication, while arranging nucleic acid testing for riders and pickers.

Disinfectant, masks and other epidemic prevention equipment are fully provided to ensure the safety of riders, merchants and consumers. Additionally, the platform also requires riders to wear masks and disinfection protection during deliveries.

