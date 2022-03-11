Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres Announces Steven Ramskill as Vice President of Operations

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres has announced the appointment of Steven Ramskill as its new Vice President of Operations, effective immediately.

(PRNewsfoto/ShowPlace ICON Theatres) (PRNewswire)

Ramskill is an experienced Executive with more than 25-years of proven results in the entertainment and hospitality industries. Ramskill started his journey within the exhibition industry as General Manager of Arclight Cinemas, Hollywood. He went on to lead the transformation of the food & beverage program and helped lead their national expansion. Prior to that, Ramskill led teams managing food and beverage operations at The Tate Modern Art Gallery, Royal Opera House in London, and Princess Cruises. His strong food & beverage background and 15 years in exhibition provides the proper knowledge to lead the operations team.

"I am delighted to be joining the talented team at ShowPlace ICON," said Steven Ramskill. "I'm encouraged by the recent signs for our industry and confident of a strong recovery as I start my next chapter, embracing the possibilities. Creating memorable and meaningful experiences with great people is something I am passionate about and what better way than with great food and beverage offerings, exceptional hospitality, and the magic of film."

"I am excited for the opportunity to join this team of industry professionals as well as be a part of the Kerasotes century plus legacy in the industry. I look forward to building upon ShowPlace ICON Theatres vision to create truly guest-centric, premium moviegoing experiences offering high-quality, freshly prepared food and drink menus with complimentary delivery to theatre seat service."

"I'm thrilled to have Steven join our leadership team," said CEO Fred Meyers. "Steven's diverse and proven track record within the exhibition and hospitality industry serve him well to align our theatre operations with our developing company initiatives as the movie exhibitor landscape continues to evolve. He embodies the culture of Showplace ICON Theatres, leading with the principle that quality team member experiences instill memorable guest experiences."

About Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres

As one of the nation's longest operating theater circuits, with over 113 years of experience in the movie industry, Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres continues to be a trailblazer and influencer in the moviegoing experience. Kerasotes currently operates six locations with 78 screens in five states.

For more information or to request an interview with Steven Ramskill, please contact Jim Nowicki, Director of Marketing - JNowicki@kerasotes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KERASOTES SHOWPLACE THEATRES, LLC