PREMIER WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC NAMES EDWARD P. MALLY AS PORTFOLIO MANAGER

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Wealth Advisors ("PWA") announces that Edward P. Mally has joined the firm as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor Representative. Ed comes to Premier Wealth Advisors with more than 35 years of experience as a financial professional. He has an extensive background in equity and fixed income analysis and an expertise in portfolio management, security selection, and risk assessment. "I am very pleased to welcome Ed Mally to Premier Wealth Advisors," said John Diaz, CEO & Founder of Premier Wealth Advisors. "Ed embodies the spirit, drive, and ethics that we value and brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and experience to our fiduciary investment advisor and portfolio management team."

Prior to PWA, for more than 12 years, Ed was Managing Director and Head of Institutional Research for Imperial Capital, LLC. Previously, Ed served for five years as Head of Research for Murray Capital Management, a distressed debt hedge fund, where he managed the research department and conducted analysis of potential investments. Prior to that, Ed was with the Leveraged Finance Group of CIBC World Markets, where he served as Director of High Yield and Distressed Debt Research and was a member of CIBC's High Yield Operating Committee. He began his Wall Street career as a fixed income research analyst for Salomon Brothers Inc. Ed received his B.S. degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, his M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University, and has the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professional designation from the CFA Institute. Ed currently serves on the Board of Advisors of the Penn Live Arts at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Premier Wealth Advisors, LLC:

Founded in 1992, Premier Wealth Advisors, LLC. is an independent, privately owned, wealth management firm based in New York City with an additional location on Long Island. For 30 years, the firm has been guiding its clients through life's important financial decisions, providing wealth management services and investment management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. As a Securities Exchange Commission Registered Investment Adviser, the firm proudly adheres to the "fiduciary standard", always putting its clients' interests first.

The firm is built on a deep investment culture, committed to providing its clients with a combination of first-class investment performance, strategic advice, and the highest level of service. Premier Wealth Advisors offers individually customized services including financial planning, access to internal equity and fixed income portfolio management, best-in-class external traditional and alternative managers, consolidated wealth reporting and family office services. Premier Wealth Advisors, LLC. oversees client assets in excess of $300 million.

Advisory Services offered through: Premier Wealth Advisors, LLC. (PWA). Securities offered through: First Allied Securities, Inc. A Registered Broker/Dealer. Member: FINRA/ SIPC. PWA is not affiliated with First Allied Securities, Inc.

