HEAD assigns licensing agreement to Cycle Force Group. CFG announces spring and summer bike and eBike models.

AMES, Iowa, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAD Sport GmbH, Austria, has assigned its exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for bikes and bike accessories in North America to Cycle Force Group (CFG), recently acquired by Messingschlager GmbH & Co. KG.

HEAD Spring Collection - Available for pre-order at www.HEADBIKEUSA.com. (PRNewswire)

HEAD assigns licensing agreement to Cycle Force Group. CFG announces the HEAD eBike spring models on pre-order now.

Yes, HEAD now has bikes, too! The agreement allows CFG to exclusively distribute HEAD bikes and accessories in North America until 2026.

Honoring the deep HEAD tradition that started with its founder, Howard Head, in Vermont in 1947, each HEAD bike is thoughtfully designed with a specific lifestyle in mind. Whether you need a Groove-E2 eBike to get around your ski village, an E-Groove mid-motor eBike to get to the tennis court, or the UP2 full suspension MTB to enjoy downhill rides, HEAD has a model for your particular lifestyle.

The HEAD bikes are already receiving glowing independent reviews. A recent review by YouTube channel, WOLFTICK VIDEOS, confirmed the variety of design features making the entry level HEAD JRA2 an ideal starter MTB, with its sporty colors, removable cassette, easy indexing 3x8 microSHIFT gearset, and front and rear disc brake set. This 100% independent review called the HEAD JRA2 a "better, newer, redesigned version" of the GT Aggressor Pro which so many of us grew up with (review link below).

"We live in a world where many people have opted to make a bike or eBike their primary mode of mobility," says CFG CEO Kobus van der Zel. "This trend has received a big boost from the pandemic and skyrocketing gas prices. We are honored to bring our HEAD bikes to the many fans of this iconic brand across North America."

With a good selection of HEAD bikes and eBikes already available in the US, CFG is now taking orders for their spring collection, including exciting belt drive bike and mid motor eBikes arriving spring 2022. "These models are the top of the HEAD line and we know they will be well anticipated by our customers," says CFG VP of Marketing and Sales, Matt Nims.

The summer collection will bring even more variety to the HEAD range, including more belt drive models, and the much anticipated Berm Hardtail MTB.

Test ride our spring collection at the Sea Otter Classic, April 7-10, or pre-order online! We are looking forward to talking to dealers and reps who have a passion for representing HEAD bicycles and eBikes in the US, Canada and Mexico.

WolfTick Videos independent review (stand and real-time).

About Cycle Force Group:

Messingschlager USA LLC, doing business as Cycle Force Group is an importer of bicycles and accessories based in Ames, Iowa, handling logistics, QC, and sourcing, and using North America Cycles as their premium sales platform catering to Independent Retail.

For more information, please email sales@nacycles.com or (844) 622-2453 by phone.

HEAD Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cycle Force Group