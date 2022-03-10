GenZ EV Solutions and ADS-TEC Energy Present Battery-buffered, Ultra-fast EV Charger at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention Launch of ultra-fast charger to U.S. dealers, at the forefront of America´s electrification

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenZ EV Solutions ("GenZ EV"), an American company dedicated to integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of eMobility, and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) will debut their ultra-fast, battery-buffered charge system during the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention. ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery technologies, storage solutions and fast-charging systems, recently designated GenZ EV as distributor of its technologies for the automotive industry across the Americas.

GenZ EV Solutions and ADS-TEC Energy Present Battery-buffered, Ultra-fast EV Charger at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention (PRNewswire)

Auto dealers are the backbone of electrification, tasked with introducing the technology deep into local communities.

By 2030, 50 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. are targeted to be EVs. In the U.S., 18,000 auto dealers are at the forefront of the EV charger infrastructure overhaul for reasons including: (1) the proliferation of EV models expected at showrooms in coming years, to be delivered charged; (2) the fact that batteries of newer EV models have greater speed-of-charge capacity, essentially outpacing the technology of most chargers; and (3) automakers´ mandates for more advanced charging stations at dealerships.

José Valls, CEO of GenZ EV Solutions, said, "GenZ EV was named after the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass adoption of EVs; but we chose to premiere the ultra-fast charger and custom solutions at NADA because we believe that automotive dealers are the backbone of electrification, tasked with introducing the technology deep into local communities."

"We're excited to work with the experienced team at GenZ EV to introduce our unique, ultra-fast charging technology to the U.S. automotive industry, starting with automotive dealers attending the NADA conference," said John Neville, chief sales officer, ADS-TEC Energy. "GenZ EV has put together a comprehensive suite of services that includes product, financing and install, making it a one-stop-shop for cutting-edge EV charging."

State-of-the Art Charging Speed: A next-generation charger, ultra-fast, high-capacity

The GenZ EV charging system delivers up to 320kW even when connected to power-limited grids. It achieves this by accepting the available power from the utility grid (commonly 50kW or 110kW), then boosting it with energy stored in an internal battery buffer. The system maximizes output without costly, long-term construction or burdensome regulatory requirements, to surpass the 300kW dispensed by other ultra-fast chargers. The energy can be delivered to one EV at up to 320kW or to two EVs simultaneously dispensed at 160kW each (subject to vehicle's intake capacity).

The GenZ EV ultra-fast charge system meets the requirements of the most advanced EVs. A 100-mile range can be charged in under 10 minutes, depending on the vehicle. The maximum speed-of-energy-intake is dictated by an EV´s battery and should not be limited by the charger.Today, automakers are delivering EVs with advanced battery systems that increasingly accept a charge that only ultra-high-power chargers can dispense.

The system includes up to two sleek dispenser towers and an ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox backed by the internal battery, power electronics, energy management, controls and air conditioning. It is compact, quiet, flexible and ideal for premium charging destinations.

Best-in-class Energy Storage: Efficient charging 24/7

With the GenZ EV system, speed is not achieved at the expense of efficiency or high energy costs. It downloads the energy 24/7, at low speeds, and stores it intelligently in its internal battery, which has a nominal capacity of 140kW. This helps avoid grid energy consumption during peak hours at high cost.

The charger's internal battery re-charges itself with the power available from the grid. Electricity can be drawn, in parallel, from the grid while EVs are connected for charging. This allows the internal charger battery to be recharged right after the car's peak demand has been served by the charger´s battery. Depending on the available grid power, the optimum peak energy demand can be achieved for both the EV and the internal battery.

Best-in-class Cost Savings: Simple, flexible, cost-effective from equipment to installation

The GenZ EV charging solution can save customers about 30 percent in total cost-of-ownership over 10 years compared to non-battery-buffered competitors requiring the expansion of utility grid to provide high power rates. This is achieved through a combination of factors including: (1) does not require expensive utility grid upgrades and/or expansions; (2) may avoid expensive peak-hour energy consumption; (3) may need less valuable space and time for installation.

The charging system can be installed in multiple configurations to maximize space and service capacity. A single dispenser installation occupies only 17.5 square feet. With one charger and two dispensers, the footprint can be expanded to create two charging stations 100 yards apart.

360-degree Custom Solutions: Bespoke service and up to 100 percent financing

Beyond hardware, GenZ EV Solutions helps businesses navigate the electrification landscape. A single point of contact guides customers from the design, build, installation states to warranty, servicing and long-term revenue-driving opportunities. Along the way, GenZ EV partners with world-class experts. Charge Infrastructure, an affiliate of Charge Enterprises (OTC PINK: CRGE) ("Charge"), is GenZ EVs preferred infrastructure provider of bespoke and seamless end-to-end EV infrastructure solutions. Together they service the automotive industry including automakers, commercial, fleet, dealers and other sectors. GenZ EV also provides access to lease and financing services, up to 100 percent, via preferred partner Mitsubishi Capital. A number of custom-tailored financing programs are available, including a ´Total Care Package´ in which costs are covered in monthly installments.

About GenZ EV Solutions

GenZ EV LLC, a private firm based in Miami, was founded by a team of entrepreneurs at the crossroads of sustainability, technology and finance. Inspired by Gen Z, the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass-adoption of EVs, its mandate is to deliver Intelligent Fast-charging Solutions to Power the Future of eMobility.

The company is focused on integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of electrification. World-class hardware sourced from ADS-TEC Energy is coupled with a full suite of premium, custom services, including up to 100 percent financing via Mitsubishi Capital. GenZ EV's preferred infrastructure solutions provider is Charge Infrastructure, providing a complete platform of services spanning design, installation and after sales revenue-driving solutions across industries.

Like its namesake generation, the team behind GenZ EV is deeply committed to technology and the environment. Three percent of profits will be invested into reforestation efforts in the U.S., to be announced late 2022.

GenZ EV LLC is a GenZ Holdings Company, also owner of Keyfetch, the technology and automotive warranty company. To learn more about GenZ EV Solutions go to genz.com

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly-listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

GenZ EV Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenZ EV Solutions