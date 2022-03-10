Forbes Recognizes Bestow Among Americas' Best Startup Employers

Bestow is recognized for its employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth for the third consecutive year.

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance technology company Bestow has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year.

This recognition by Forbes affirms Bestow's thoughtful investment in people and culture.

Bestow is a mission-driven company tackling some of the insurance industry's most significant and impactful challenges. The team believes in the company's core principles and operates as a true meritocracy. Since the end of 2020, the team has grown more than 80% and won more than a dozen awards celebrating the company's culture, innovation, and products, including Great Place to Work certification, the CNBC Disruptor 50 List , and Real Simple's Smart Money Awards .

Bestow continues to hire across all departments in 2022 and offers the flexibility of a hybrid working environment. In addition to offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas, the company is opening an office in Des Moines, Iowa and supports remote employees across 33 states.

"It's exciting to see our team recognized by Forbes and affirms Bestow's thoughtful investment in people and culture," said Jonathan Abelmann, President and Co-founder of Bestow. "Our goal is to maximize the direct impact each employee has on customers, and that approach accelerates the skills and careers of Bestow's emerging leaders. The market-leading technology and platform we have today reflects the amazing talent and creativity of each Bestow team member."

Bestow has a bold mission to make life insurance coverage accessible to millions of underserved families, attracting exceptional talent driven to make a substantive impact. In 2021, Bestow doubled headcount and revenue year-over-year while achieving pivotal business milestones, including strategic partnerships powered by its platform , becoming the first full-stack challenger carrier , and launching a SaaS offering which is a first-of-its-kind solution for the life insurance industry.

Forbes selects America's Best Startup Employers 2022 based on a methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways: employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

To learn more about what makes Bestow an excellent place to work or view current job openings, visit bestow.com/careers .

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com .

