Primis Receives TAG Anti-Fraud Certification for the 5th Year in a Row

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide (part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), announced they received the Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the fifth year in a row. TAG is the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising.

"We are honored to earn the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal once again. We will continue to support their anti-fraud efforts to build a brand-safe environment, in line with our core values," said Dan Sharon, Product Manager at Primis. "As a member of the TAG program, we are working to reduce fraudulent invalid traffic in the ad tech supply chain, making digital advertising safer, more transparent, and delivering real value to our publishers and the industry as a whole."

Primis continues to improve its IVT pre-bid verification tool to better meet and address the needs of today's brand-safe marketers. The company also runs thorough brand safety checks with MRC-accredited vendor Human, and integrates ads.txt into all publishers, providing greater transparency. The company's Sellers.guide initiative and new free Wizard tool has been helping hundreds of publishers to clean their ads.txt file and provide information on transparency in the supply chain, so publishers can regain control over who is selling their inventory.

"We are delighted to recognize Primis for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Primis has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Primis to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

Brand safety and ad fraud are an ongoing conversation in the digital advertising industry, and as it evolves, companies continue to look for better ways to assert their position. TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program has been shown to effectively reduce fraudulent invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. Primis' continued relationship with TAG bolsters its position as a strong partner for buyers who want to ensure their budgets are spent on quality inventory and their campaigns are seen by legitimate viewers.

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain, by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json. Last month, we released the Wizard, an automated tool to clean ads.txt and help publishers regain control of their inventory.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

