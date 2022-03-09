Personal Growth Platform, GUIDELY, Launches Subscription Membership Program and App, Offering Weekly Live Workshops, Real-time Connections and Exclusive Content from Coaches & Guides

PHOENIX, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidely, the intelligent platform for personal growth and development, announced today the launch of "Guidely Community", a new membership community and smartphone app, making personal growth, mental health and coaching services more accessible to people worldwide. Highlighting the Guidely Community's exclusive and premium offerings, is a live workshop coming March 15 at 8pm ET with NYT bestselling author and mental health expert, Dr. Gabor Maté.

The launch of the new app and membership community comes on the heels of Guidely's recent $4 million seed funding round and is designed to help people from all walks of life gain the benefits of personalized coaching and mental health support. In addition to accessing exclusive live workshops and premium content, members can connect with each other individually and in community, supported by expert Guides – vetted experts from around the world, with specific expertise around topics such as relationships, trauma, personal growth, grief and mental health.

"An affordable and highly accessible alternative to expensive therapy and coaching, Guidely was created as an online home for people on the path of growth and self discovery, or simply seeking a roadmap to a more fulfilled life," said Shannon Woodruff, Co-Founder and Chief Guidance Officer of Guidely. "With so many people struggling or in crisis, there is no better moment to deliver widespread access to the very best coaches, therapists, practitioners and Guides in the world. We are thrilled to launch our new community with the kickoff workshop from Dr. Maté and are excited to continue to bring our members access to these kinds of transformational speakers."

Dr. Gabor Maté is highly sought after for his expertise on a range of topics including addiction, stress and childhood development. During this experiential and participatory workshop, Dr. Maté will model the process of Compassionate Inquiry with course participants and guide them through their own personal process to access deep healing and transformation. Dr. Gabor Maté's exclusive Compassionate Inquiry Workshopcan be accessed through the Guidely website at https://guidely.com/Workshop/.

The new Guidely app is available for download for Apple and Android devices. Membership includes online group coaching and transformational wellness workshops for a monthly subscription of $29.99 (with a 14-day free trial). Members can also utilize the app to book one-on-one coaching sessions with the company's Guides and will have access to Custom Profiles (Guides + Members), Groups, Events and Guidely's Content Library.

About Guidely:

Guidely is the intelligent personal development platform, connecting people seeking healing, inspiration and answers with experts who help transform their lives. With live one-on-one and group coaching, virtual courses and community events, Guidely's comprehensive resources include a wide range of mental, physical and spiritual services to uplift people into healthy, happy and whole lives. For more information on Guidely, visit: https://guidely.com/

