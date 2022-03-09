Five Wineries to Bring Brazil's Fresh, Bright, and Diverse Wines to Buyers and Distributors at Vinexpo America 2022 in New York City Through the Wines of Brazil initiative, Apex-Brasil boosts global awareness of the country's products at the largest wine and spirits trade show in North America

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Brazil, a partnership between Apex-Brasil (the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and Brazilian winemaking association Uvibra-Consevitis-RS, announced today that five Brazilian wineries will be exhibiting their specialty wines, sparkling wines, and juice products at Vinexpo America 2022. Vinexpo America – which is being held alongside Drinks America at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City today through March 10 – represents North America's largest alcoholic beverages trade show. The event gathers U.S. and Canadian buyers and decision makers to sample popular wines as well as undiscovered wines and spirits from around the world.

"Vinexpo America is one of the alcohol industry's most important gatherings each year, and Apex-Brasil is proud to use this event to showcase Brazil's unique wines to a global audience," said Alberto Bicca, Agribusiness Coordinator at Apex-Brasil. "Wine has been an important part of Brazil's history for more than 500 years, with the first vineyards recorded in the 1500s. Today, wine is a fast-growing sector for Brazil. Consider that in the first quarter of 2021, wine exports more than doubled. Brazilian wines represent our country's flavorful, innovative, and yet still very traditional spirit. Each unique varietal also represents our cultural and geographic diversity. We invite all attending Vinexpo to visit the Wines of Brazil booth to taste wines from some of the top winemakers from our country."

Brazil is widely recognized as a leader in sparkling wines. The country's wine sector is rapidly developing – according to Wines of Brazil, the Brazilian wine market generated approximately USD $3.9 billion in revenue in 2020 (calculated using current exchange rates) and has been increasing annually since. Brazil is home to more than 1,100 wineries that produce more than 750,000 tons of grapes annually. Chardonnay, Moscato, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon – which thrive in Brazil's temperate southern region – are the most commonly found varietals in Brazilian winemaking. Wines from Brazil are currently exported to 50 global markets and Brazil is in the top eight exporters of sparkling wine to the United States.

The five wineries below will represent Brazil's wine sector at Vinexpo America this week, located at booth #200 on the trade show floor:

Casa Valduga : Now led by patriarch Luiz Valduga , the winery has been family-run since it was founded in 1875 by immigrants from the northern Italian city of Roverto. Located in Brazil's "Vale dos Vinhedos" wine-growing region, Casa Valduga creates outstanding red, white, and sparkling wines, while prioritizing sustainable farming methods that use less than half the water and chemicals traditionally used in winemaking. : Now led by patriarch, the winery has been family-run since it was founded in 1875 by immigrants from the northern Italian city of Roverto. Located in"Vale dos Vinhedos" wine-growing region, Casa Valduga creates outstanding red, white, and sparkling wines, while prioritizing sustainable farming methods that use less than half the water and chemicals traditionally used in winemaking.

CRS Brands : CRS Brands is one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in Latin America . Founded by Italian winemaker Santo Cereser in 1888, CSR distributes proprietary labels including Dom Bosco, Georges Aubert , Massimiliano, and Quinta das Videiras among other wine and spirits brands. : CRS Brands is one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in. Founded by Italian winemakerin 1888, CSR distributes proprietary labels including Dom Bosco,, Massimiliano, and Quinta das Videiras among other wine and spirits brands.

Garibaldi : Garibaldi Winemaking Cooperative utilizes the latest best practices in agroecology and governance to create high-quality wines that promote sustainability and fair trade. Since its founding in 1931, Garibaldi has grown as a cooperative and today its portfolio of sparkling wines, wines, and juices exceeds 70 labels. : Garibaldi Winemaking Cooperative utilizes the latest best practices in agroecology and governance to create high-quality wines that promote sustainability and fair trade. Since its founding in 1931, Garibaldi has grown as a cooperative and today its portfolio of sparkling wines, wines, and juices exceeds 70 labels.

Miolo : Miolo Wine Group is the largest wine exporter in Brazil . Miolo operates four wineries, averaging 10 million liters per year across 1,000 hectares of vineyard. Founded in 1897, the family-owned company is always searching for innovative ways to build upon their high-quality selection of products across sparkling wines, unique terroirs, and grape juice products. : Miolo Wine Group is the largest wine exporter in. Miolo operates four wineries, averaging 10 million liters per year across 1,000 hectares of vineyard. Founded in 1897, the family-owned company is always searching for innovative ways to build upon their high-quality selection of products across sparkling wines, unique terroirs, and grape juice products.

Salton: The Familia Salton winery was officially founded in the city of Bento Gonçalves in 1910 by the sons of Antonio Domenico Salton , who made homemade wine like many Italian immigrants of the era. The winery is now a leader in Brazil's sparkling wine sector, exporting more than 800,000 bottles per year, sharing Brazil's unique flavors with customers across the globe. : The Familia Salton winery was officially founded in the city of Bento Gonçalves in 1910 by the sons of, who made homemade wine like many Italian immigrants of the era. The winery is now a leader insparkling wine sector, exporting more than 800,000 bottles per year, sharingunique flavors with customers across the globe.

A representative from Apex-Brasil will be onsite at the Javits Center to answer questions about the country's commitment to wine and spirits, as well as to facilitate networking and potential business opportunities. Individuals interested in learning more about Brazilian wine are invited to attend Vinexpo America free of charge, courtesy of Wines of Brazil. To register, click here. To learn more about Wines of Brazil, visit: https://www.winesbrazil.org/.

Apex-Brasil views food and beverage, including wine, as a key priority sector, and the agency is committed to partnerships and initiatives that contribute to the growth of Brazilian exported goods around the world. To learn more about other trade sectors Apex-Brasil supports, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

About Wines of Brazil

Wines of Brazil is a strategic initiative formed in partnership by Apex-Brasil and Uvibra-Consevitis-RS, with the objective of promoting Brazilian wines on the international market. Through participation in trade shows, promotional events, trade missions and other special actions of commercial promotion, the project raises awareness of Brazil's wine sector. Highlighting key points such as the quality, diversity and differentials of Brazilian wines, Wines of Brazil enhances the international reputation of the products and fosters new business for Brazilian exporters.

About Uvibra-Consevitis-RS

Uvibra-Consevitis-RS engages with Brazil's top grape producers, represented by the Rural Workers' Unions and the Interstate Grape Commission (CIU); the wine industry, through the Brazilian Union of Viticulture (Uvibra) and the Gaucho Association of Winegrowers (Agavi); and wine cooperatives, through the Federation of Winegrowing Cooperatives of Rio Grande do Sul (Fecovinho). The organization aims to strengthen the cooperative ties within the grape and wine production chain and to push for public policies that support Brazil's winemaking and grape production sector. Uvibra-Consevitis is based in Bento Gonçalves and focuses on three major areas of action: promotion, management, and sectorial planning.

Media Contact

Savanna Fuller

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of Apex-Brasil in the U.S.

Savanna.Fuller@ruderfinn.com

+1 808-317-8758

View original content:

SOURCE Apex-Brasil