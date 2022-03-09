Enlightened Cannabis Dispensaries in Illinois, Maryland, and Arkansas Band Together To Support National Cancer Patient Nonprofit Lemons of Love and Arkansas Domestic Violence Center Margie's Haven House

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Enlightened cannabis dispensaries concluded their third annual "Share the Love" charity drive to give back to key organizations in Illinois, Maryland and Arkansas communities where they operate, raising and donating a total of $16,075.64 in cash and 1,704 items.

Enlightened™ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Enlightened) (PRNewswire)

Throughout February, Enlightened locations collected items and cash donations from patients and customers to provide to the national non-profit Lemons of Love and Arkansas-based non-profit Margie's Haven House. Additionally, Enlightened dispensaries matched cash donations for each organization.

"At Enlightened, we strive to be good stewards of our communities. That is why we are honored to partner with two great organizations that do invaluable work in our communities – Lemons of Love and Margie's Haven House," said Dusty Shroyer, manager of the Enlightened dispensaries in Illinois, Maryland and Arkansas.

"Lemons of Love appreciates the generosity of Enlightened, its patients and customers for their critical donations that will allow us to help more people in need," said Jill Swanson Peltier, founder of Lemons of Love. "Legal cannabis and cancer treatment have a special relationship dating back to 1996 when California became the first state to legalize medical cannabis, a development that benefited so many suffering cancer patients."

"To continue providing a safe refuge for Arkansans escaping domestic violence and abuse, Margie's Haven House must rely on community support," said Shoshana Wells, Executive Director of Margie's Haven House. "We thank Enlightened and its Arkansas patients for their generous donations."

Specifically, Enlightened dispensaries in Illinois and Maryland are supporting Lemons of Love and Enlightened's Arkansas dispensaries are supporting Margie's Haven House.

Lemons of Love is a national organization based in Mount Prospect, Illinois, that sends care packages to cancer patients at hospitals and oncology centers and offers support services to families of cancer patients. Enlightened locations in Illinois and Maryland collected a total of 1,173 items to help fill Lemons of Love care packages, ranging from organic tea to personal care items, such as lip balm, tissues, and more. Enlightened also raised and donated a total of $9,824 to Lemons of Love.

Margie's Haven House is a leading domestic violence and abuse shelter located in Cleburne County, Arkansas. Enlightened's Arkansas-based medical cannabis dispensaries collected a range of personal care, hygiene, and over-the-counter medicines from patients for Margie's Haven House, donating 531 total items. Enlightened also raised and donated a total of $6,251.64 to the organization.

The Enlightened cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, Maryland and Arkansas are managed by leading multistate cannabis operator Revolution Global.

