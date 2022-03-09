<legend role="h2"><span>More than Doubles</span>YoY<span>Revenue, Growth Results in Funding, Three Acquisitions, and Industry Accolades, Propelling Company as Leader of the</span>RevTech<span>Revolution</span></legend>

6sense Momentum Continues with Record-Breaking Performance for Third Consecutive Year <legend role="h2"><span>More than Doubles</span>YoY<span>Revenue, Growth Results in Funding, Three Acquisitions, and Industry Accolades, Propelling Company as Leader of the</span>RevTech<span>Revolution</span></legend>

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced continued momentum and adoption of its platform, resulting in its fourth consecutive year of record-breaking growth. 6sense revenue has more than doubled year-over-year, while its customer base and global workforce increased by more than 200 percent, driving significant momentum into 2022.

"Our success this past year is a direct reflection of the remarkable revenue growth and business impact our customers report from using 6sense," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "We have a responsibility to our customers, partners, and each other to deliver on our bold vision to transform the way B2B revenue teams go-to-market with data, insights, and orchestration capabilities at the core. I'm incredibly proud of this team and the passion that each person brings to creating value for our customers."

Reaches Valuation of $5.2 Billion

6sense closed on two rounds of funding in FY2022. In March 2021, the company closed its Series D funding round of $125 million, with D1 Capital Partners being the lead investor with participation from Sapphire Ventures, Tiger Global, and the company's existing investor, Insight Partners.

In January 2022, the company announced it had closed $200 million in a Series E funding round, more than doubling the company's valuation to $5.2 billion. This round was co-led by new investors Blue Owl and MSD Partners and included the addition of investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton, and Harmony Partners. Existing investors Insight Partners, Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners, and Sapphire Ventures also participated.

Acquisitions Showcase Industry Leadership

To reaffirm the company's commitment to lead the RevTech revolution, 6sense made three significant acquisitions. The first was AI-based revenue intelligence platform Fortella , which, with the 6sense platform, adds essential pipeline planning, forecasting, and measurement capabilities to further empower B2B marketing leaders to achieve their pipeline and revenue goals with greater predictability.

6sense also acquired Slintel , the leading provider of business-driven technographic data, buyer and market insights, and modern business contact data. This acquisition positioned the company to provide the most comprehensive B2B buyer intelligence and AI-powered insights available in the market.

And finally, most recently, the company acquired AI-driven email marketing platform Saleswhale , extending the engagement channels available in the 6sense platform.

Platform Enhancements and Expanded Ecosystem

In early 2021, 6sense leaders committed to accelerating their already aggressive product roadmap, executed against their vision, and have delivered significant value to customers through several product, platform, and partner enhancements:

Funnel Insights Reporting allows marketers to assess the health of their revenue generation funnel, with the ability to drill down into each funnel stage to diagnose performance gaps and identify the most effective activities leading to revenue growth.

The new Recommended Actions Dashboard elevates immediate, impactful actions for sales teams to take, reasons to take them, and makes it easy to do so with a couple of clicks saving hours of manual research and removing the guesswork for sales teams.

Slintel has been added as a technographic and contact data provider within the 6sense platform. The AI combines various sources to identify the unique digital signatures of technologies companies use, allowing Slintel to produce exceptionally accurate and deep technographic profiles. 6sense customers can now leverage this data in segment filters to indicate the "Technology Used" at target accounts.

The addition of native intent data from Bombora, G2, and TrustRadius, demonstrates 6sense's commitment to powering the revtech engine with the most extensive buyer intent data.

During FY2022, 6sense expanded relationships with its robust and growing ecosystem of partners, including Bombora, Drift, G2, Mediafly, PathFactory, TrustRadius, Salesloft, and others.

Customers benefited from more than 50 meaningful updates to the 6sense platform over the past year.

The Industry Takes Note of 6sense's Impact

Throughout FY2022, 6sense generated acclaim for its platform from several third-party organizations.

6sense was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report, based on the company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The company was listed on the Forbes Cloud 100 list , which ranked the top private cloud companies. 6sense also made it onto the Inc. Best Workplaces 2021 list for the third year in a row for supporting its employees and keeping them engaged through the pandemic.

Other recognitions 6sense received last year include:

11 2022 Winter Grid Reports G2 leader in

Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards) #3 Best Place to Work in 2022 (Employees' Choice Awards)

#1 Top Private Cloud-Computing Companies (Battery Ventures)

Happiest Employees , Best Perks & Benefits, Best Culture, Best for Women and Best for Diversity ( Comparably ) Company for the, Best Perks & Benefits, Best Culture, Best for Women and Best for Diversity (

Best CEO (Glassdoor and Comparably)

To learn more about the 6sense Platform, visit 6sense.com .

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

View original content:

SOURCE 6sense