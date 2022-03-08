Onewheel GT, Future Motion's new Flagship model, now in production and shipping.

The new and highly anticipated Onewheel GT model features numerous improvements including 30+ mi range, enhanced power band, an off-road tire option, and new safety features. It is now shipping and available for purchase.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced the first shipments of Onewheel GT units have left their new San Jose, California facility. The new premium Onewheel product has drawn rave reviews from top riders on pre-production boards.

"Onewheel GT marks a quantum leap forward," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "This is a whole new riding experience that will allow riders to take the sport to the next level, and enable those getting around town to go farther, get there faster and have more fun in the process. We are in the middle of the electric vehicle renaissance and GT will change the way we enjoy and move through the world for years to come. We're excited to get our customers on boards today."

Onewheel GT is completely redesigned to get up to 30 miles in range, 50% more torque at speed and features a treaded tire option for off-road riding among a host of other improvements. A new firmware operating system called Cassiopeia provides 6 different Digital Shaping settings accessible in the Onewheel App and allows you to completely customize and tailor your riding experience.

Future Motion built a new factory in San Jose, California in order to accommodate Onewheel GT demand. In doing so it more than doubled its USA manufacturing capacity. Future Motion is the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the USA.

"Building electric vehicles in the USA isn't the easy way, but innovation and build quality is important to us and we were committed to building GT in California," explained Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion Founder and CEO. "Our new GT factory started as an empty building and is now one of the most advanced LEV factories anywhere in the world. We've always been innovators and gone our own way, and our leadership in EV manufacturing aligns with that way of doing things."

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers across the U.S. and worldwide; Onewheel Pint retails for $1,050 (monthly financing options available as low as $58/month), Onewheel Pint X retails for $1,400 (as low as $78/month) and Onewheel GT for $2,200 (as low as $92/month).

