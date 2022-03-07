Sentral Expands Footprint to Nashville as More Migrate to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral SoBro , Nashville's newest flexible living community within the Sentral brand, is now available to lease. With unprecedented demand for housing in the Music City, Sentral's SoBro community located at 516 Lea Avenue in the vibrant South Broadway neighborhood blends the comforts of home with the needs of the ever-growing population of mobile adventurers. The nearly 300-unit community is the latest in Sentral's growing network of urban residential properties located in the country's most sought after cities, offering spacious accommodations, premium amenities, adaptable workspaces and Sentral-curated local cultural experiences and events.

Featuring 12 stories and 226,427 square feet, Sentral SoBro presents sweeping views of the historic Nashville skyline and quick access to the city's central business district and thriving cultural scene. Situated on Lea Avenue, the community is a short distance to The Gulch, Broadway's famed honky-tonks, and iconic destinations, including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Ryman Auditorium. Residents and guests are also a short walk to many of Nashville's popular outdoor destinations, such as the Street Workout Park at Ascend Amphitheater and the picturesque Cumberland River Greenway trails.

"The real estate market has evolved. With much of the country no longer tied to a specific location, cities that were previously unattainable for many are now an option. Nashville is in a unique position where the city's inventory cannot match the demands of the influx of new residents; with SoBro, we hope to help balance the scales by bringing the best of flexible living to the city." said Jon Slavet, Chief Executive Officer of Sentral. "Nashville is a leader in southern hospitality; a destination rich in culture and Sentral SoBro offers an inclusive living experience that is as dynamic as the city itself."

In 2021, 45% of full-time U.S. employees worked from home either all or part of the time, according to a recent study by Gallup. Sentral's innovative, adaptable platform allows residents and guests to customize their living experience to match their evolving lifestyle, offering any length of stay, including a night, month, quarter or for multiple years, across their portfolio of urban locations of vibrant and walkable neighborhoods.

The pet-friendly SoBro presents a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans boasting panoramic views, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washer and dryers and sleek finishes. Guests and residents have the option to select apartments that are unfurnished, or designer-furnished by Sentral that already feel like home. Furnished spaces boast custom pieces intended for modern living and present nimble options for those working from home, including consoles that can double as a desk or dining table and custom nightstands with convenient power plugs and built-in safes. "At Sentral, we understand the needs of the majority of today's workforce and feel that those seeking to visit or relocate to Nashville will find that we designed this space with their needs top of mind," says Slavet.

Elevated touches reach beyond the apartment homes at Sentral SoBro. Through Sentral's success in other sought-after cities, we understand that our residents and guests are seeking a living experience that is all inclusive," says Slavet. The fourth floor reveals a resort-style pool and amenity deck, an outdoor kitchen with community barbeque grills, a 24/7, state-of-the-art fitness center with private yoga and cycling studio, resident clubroom lounge, and pet spa with professional-grade wash and drying stations. On the street level, four retail spaces are available to lease, encouraging local businesses to join the Sentral community.

Sentral SoBro is the prop-tech company's 11th community to open under the Sentral flag. The innovative brand currently operates in eight gateway cities: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and Seattle.

