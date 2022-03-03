Tosca promotes Steve Arendsen to President - North America

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling, has promoted Steve Arendsen to President – North America, reporting directly to Eric Frank, Chief Executive Officer. Steve's leadership will enable Tosca to provide greater focus on the specific needs of Tosca's North America customers. A counterpart president in EMEA, to be announced later this quarter, will provide the same for the European market.

Steve's career in the supply chain industry began at Georgia Pacific where he spent over thirty years in various roles, including serving as the business director for the reusable packaging division that was later sold to create what is now Tosca. Later, Steve joined Tosca in September of 2020 as Vice President of Global Procurement and US Supply Chain. In this role, Steve led his team through some of the most unprecedented supply chain challenges the industry has ever seen. Having been a part of the evolution of the plastic reusables industry since its entrance in North America, he is uniquely qualified to provide leadership in operational excellence as well as continued business growth.

Steve is incredibly passionate about reusable packaging and is excited to see how Tosca will revolutionize the industry in the coming years. "Reusable packaging is exactly what the industry needs right now, from the way it enables more sustainable practices to how it eases the burden of material and labor shortages," he says. "I am so proud to be part of a company like Tosca and honored to lead Tosca North America as it works to bring best-in-class service to supply chains all over the continent."

Eric Frank, CEO, looks forward to what is next for Tosca North America. "Steve has proven to be a leader capable of driving success against all odds, even amid the significant headwinds universally felt by the supply chain industry today. In the coming months, Tosca North America seeks to stand out in the industry as the service-minded reusable packaging provider that can meet customer needs against all odds. Steve is without a doubt the right guy to lead that charge, and I can't wait to watch Tosca thrive in his care."

Steve is married with three adult children. The family loves to travel and looks forward to spending time together on the road.

